Bentley Systems Issues Call for Submissions to the Year in Infrastructure 2018 Awards for Going Digital: Advancements in Infrastructure

8/03/2018 - 10:05

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, a leading global provider of comprehensive software solutions for advancing infrastructure, today announced its call for submissions to the Year in Infrastructure 2018 Awards program. The awards, which are judged by independent juries of industry experts, recognize infrastructure projects for digital innovations that improve project delivery and/or asset performance. The deadline for submissions is April 30, 2018.

The Year in Infrastructure Awards (formerly Be Inspired Awards) are an integral part of Bentleyâs annual Year in Infrastructure 2018 Conference, which this year takes place October 15 through 18 in London at the Hilton London Metropole.

Users of Bentley software are invited to enter their projects in the Year in Infrastructure Awards program, no matter which phase the project is in â preconstruction/conceptual, design, construction, or in operations. The three finalists chosen for each awards category win a trip to London to attend the Year in Infrastructure 2018 Conference, as guests of Bentley Systems. The finalists will present their projects as part of the conference before the judges, industry thought leaders, and more than 100 members of the media.

Every project nominated for a Year in Infrastructure Award receives significant and valuable recognition across the global infrastructure community. Through the Year in Infrastructure Awards program, participants:

gain global recognition by having their infrastructure projects profiled in Bentleyâs Infrastructure Yearbook, which is distributed in print and digital formats to nearly 150,000 key media, government, and industry influencers around the world; in addition, all winnersâ and finalistsâ projects are featured on Bentleyâs website

enhance their competitive edge by demonstrating to existing and potential clients the value they add to projects through their digital innovations

receive media coverage from global media and support from the Bentley team in marketing and promoting their respective projects to the media

Matthew Simon, vice president, HNTB, said, âOur project being a 2017 winner is a game-changer for HNTB. It shows we are able to take this technology and use it for other projects and other pursuits. It puts HNTB in that trusted advisor position with our clientsâto deliver these projects every day.â

The 19 Year in Infrastructure 2018 Awards categories recognize advancements in going digital for the following categories, several of which are new this year:

Bridges

Buildings and Campuses

Communications Networks

Construction

Digital Cities

Environmental Engineering

Manufacturing

Mining and Offshore Engineering

Power Generation

Project Delivery

Rail and Transit

Reality Modeling

Roads and Highways

Road and Rail Asset Performance

Structural Engineering

Utilities and Industrial Asset Performance

Utilities Transmission and Distribution

Water and Wastewater Treatment Plants

Water, Wastewater, and Stormwater Networks

The theme of the Year in Infrastructure 2018 Conference is Going Digital: Advancements in Infrastructure. Presented by Bentley Institute, the conference features plenary keynotes by Bentley executives and guest speakers, including Sir John Armitt, chair of the United Kingdomâs National Infrastructure Commission. In addition, six industry-specific forums will feature keynotes by leading industry experts, interactive workshops, panel discussions, and product demonstrations. These forums will focus on:

Buildings and Campuses

Digital Cities

Industrial Infrastructure

Rail and Transit

Roads and Bridges

Utilities and Water

For additional information about the Year in Infrastructure Awards program, or to nominate a project, visit the Year in Infrastructure Awards website.

Watch a one-minute video about the nomination process.

About Bentley Systemsâ Year in Infrastructure Conference

Presented by Bentley Institute, the Year in Infrastructure Conference is a global gathering of leading executives in the world of infrastructure design, construction, and operations focused on best practices and technologies for going digital. The conference is globally recognized as the leading forum for addressing the current priorities and opportunities that impact the infrastructure industry. Attendees hear from industry thought leaders, engage in forums and discussions, and learn about technologies and best practices that will shape the future of infrastructure delivery and operations.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems is a global leader in providing engineers, architects, geospatial professionals, constructors, and owner-operators with comprehensive software solutions for advancing the design, construction, and operations of infrastructure. Bentley users leverage information mobility across disciplines and throughout the infrastructure lifecycle to deliver better-performing projects and assets. Bentley solutions encompass MicroStation applications for information modeling, ProjectWise collaboration services to deliver integrated projects, and AssetWise operations services to achieve intelligent infrastructure â complemented by comprehensive managed services offered through customized Success Plans.

Founded in 1984, Bentley has more than 3,000 colleagues in over 50 countries, more than $600 million in annual revenues, and since 2011 has invested more than $1 billion in research, development, and acquisitions.

Additional information about Bentley is available at www.bentley.com. For Bentley news as it happens, subscribe to an RSS feed of Bentley press releases and news alerts. Visit the Year in Infrastructure Conference website for information about Bentleyâs premier thought-leadership event. To view a searchable collection of innovative infrastructure projects from the annual Year in Infrastructure Awards, access Bentleyâs Infrastructure Yearbooks. To access a professional networking site that enables members of the infrastructure community to connect, communicate, and learn from each other, visit Bentley Communities.

To download the Bentley Infrastructure 500 Top Owners ranking, a unique global compendium of the top public- and private-sector owners of infrastructure based on the value of their cumulative infrastructure investments, visit BI 500.

Bentley, the âBâ Bentley logo, AssetWise, MicroStation, and ProjectWise are either registered or unregistered trademarks or service marks of Bentley Systems, Incorporated or one of its direct or indirect wholly owned subsidiaries. All other brands and product names are trademarks of their respective owners.

