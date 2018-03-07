EHL still 1st Hospitality Management Schooloutside of US

- Business Wire
Ecole hÃ´teliÃ¨re de Lausanne (EHL) has been ranked 2nd globally, and 1st outside of the US in the 2018 QS World University ranking for Hospitality & Leisure Management Universities.
Once more, QS rankings confirm Switzerlandâs central role in shaping the hospitality industry, and EHLâs position as the flagship institution.
EHL Group CEO Michel Rochat reacted to the news by saying that âcontinuous recognition as the top hospitality university, outside the US, is an important indicator that we are doing things the right wayâ. âAs we celebrate our 125th anniversary, we celebrate a unique heritage, and have managed to stay on top by continuously renewing ourselves and embracing change. Our mission is to perpetuate this spirit in everything we doâ, he added.
EHLâs focus on the future of hospitality and the future of education remains the driving force behind every thought, every action and every investment. With unique research projects underway, the creation of an Innovation Hub and expansion into South-East Asia in the coming months, EHL will continue to shed light on a fascinating industry and provide it with the best trained talents for many years to come.
About Ecole hÃ´teliÃ¨re de Lausanne (EHL)
Ecole hÃ´teliÃ¨re de Lausanne (EHL) is an ambassador for traditional Swiss hospitality and has been a pioneer in hospitality education since 1893. It has created and inspired a unique professional community of over 25,000 hospitality managers, united by the values and the legacy of EHL.
EHL is a leading university that provides learning solutions for enthusiastic, talented and ambitious students from 119 different countries. With undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs, EHL offers its students a range of on-campus and online education opportunities at different stages of their professional journey.
EHL is regularly recognized as the best hotel management school in the world with the highest graduate employment rates in the industry. EHL is a member of EHL Holding SA, a Group dedicated to hospitality management education.
For more information, please visit our website or follow us on twitter @EHLnews
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180306006250/en/
