Andersen Global Names Board of Directors for Latin America

- Business Wire
Andersen Global is proud to announce the appointment of the Latin America Regional Board which will assist the global association in continuing its unprecedented growth on the continent by providing advice and guidance on issues critical to the organizationâs success. The Board is comprised of eight top tax and legal Partners from Andersen Global member firms that will work alongside Global Chairman and Andersen Tax LLC CEO, Mark Vorsatz, to provide counsel and guidance in the direction and operations within Latin America.
The announcement of the Regional Board follows Andersenâs major expansion in Latin America over the past four years, having added a presence in 12 locations since 2013 in several major economic hubsâMexico, Guatemala, Panama, Chile, Uruguay, Ecuador and Brazilâthrough its member firms and collaborating firms.
The members of the new Latin America Regional Board are well-respected in their markets as leaders in the industry. The members are:
In addition, the following collaborating firm Partners will contribute to the board as adjunct participants:
âThe establishment of our first regional board is a significant milestone for our growing firm. Each of these individuals embodies the spirit of our global organization and they all bring leadership and unique perspective to this regional responsibility,â said Mark Vorsatz. âIt is very important that, as we grow, we have a participatory management which represents the best interests of the Partners and results in getting broad input on how we expand and grow the firm. Andersen Global will benefit from the insights and direction of these Partners and I look forward to working with them in this capacity.â
Andersen Global has grown in Latin America, but also has expanded its presence around the world. In 2017 the global organization added a presence in 35 new locations on five continents.
Leonardo Mesquita, Regional Managing Director for Latin America and Chair of the Regional Board, commented, âBusinesses know Andersenâs commitment to providing them with the highest quality tax and legal services found anywhere in the world. Client demand has helped drive our rapid global expansion as companies and individuals recognize the benefit that our structure and culture affords: seamless, best-in-class service and solutionsâboth tax and legalâthat are free from the conflicts associated with an audit practice.â
Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 2,500 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 86 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.
Â
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180307005279/en/
La Juventus de Turín consiguió una dificilísima victoria en Wembley (1-2) ente el Tottenham para clasificarse a los cuartos de final de la …
El Atlético de Madrid recibe este jueves al Lokomotiv de Moscú en el Wanda Metropolitano en la ida de octavos de final de Europa League. El …
A pesar de que se le pensaba innegociable como al resto de la 'BBC', Gareth Bale esa ctualmente un jugador suplente en el Real Madrid. Da …
El exespía ruso Sergei Skripal, que se encuentra ingresado desde el pasado domingo en la localidad británica de Salisbury, fue envenenado …
El nuevo Ford Mustang Bullitt de edición especial, que celebra el 50 aniversario de la legendaria película homónima protagonizada por …
El Real Madrid hizo bueno el resultado de la ida y dominó también en la vuelta para ganar y eliminar al PSG en octavos de Champions. Los …
La compañía automovilística SsangYong ha presentado en el Salón Internacional del Automóvil de Ginebra su nuevo prototipo e-SIV, un …
La eliminación en octavos de Champions ha sido un durísimo golpe para el PSG, que después de una inversión multimillonaria se ve relegado …
El arquitecto indio Balkrishna Doshi (Pune, 1927), fue galardonado hoy con el Premio Pritzker 2018 por haber sido capaz "de interpretar la …
La 'huelga a la japonesa', entendida como trabajar más para aumentar la producción y provocar problemas de distribución y almacenaje, es …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Se busca gente para isla privada
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens