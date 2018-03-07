330 43

Andersen Global Names Board of Directors for Latin America

Andersen Global is proud to announce the appointment of the Latin America Regional Board which will assist the global association in continuing its unprecedented growth on the continent by providing advice and guidance on issues critical to the organizationâs success. The Board is comprised of eight top tax and legal Partners from Andersen Global member firms that will work alongside Global Chairman and Andersen Tax LLC CEO, Mark Vorsatz, to provide counsel and guidance in the direction and operations within Latin America.

The announcement of the Regional Board follows Andersenâs major expansion in Latin America over the past four years, having added a presence in 12 locations since 2013 in several major economic hubsâMexico, Guatemala, Panama, Chile, Uruguay, Ecuador and Brazilâthrough its member firms and collaborating firms.

The members of the new Latin America Regional Board are well-respected in their markets as leaders in the industry. The members are:

Leonardo Mesquita , Regional Managing Director for Latin America (SÃ£o Paulo) - Chair

, Regional Managing Director for Latin America (SÃ£o Paulo) - Chair Irene Itzel Bolivar Cisneros , Partner at Rivera Bolivar y CastaÃ±eda Asociados (Panama)

, Partner at Rivera Bolivar y CastaÃ±eda Asociados (Panama) Gil AndrÃ©s Lara Morales , Partner at Andersen Tax & Legal in Mexico (Mexico City)

, Partner at Andersen Tax & Legal in Mexico (Mexico City) Bernardo Oliveira , Partner at Andersen Tax & Legal in Brazil (SÃ£o Paulo)

, Partner at Andersen Tax & Legal in Brazil (SÃ£o Paulo) Stuardo Ralon , Office Managing Director at Ralon Orellana & Associates (Guatemala)

, Office Managing Director at Ralon Orellana & Associates (Guatemala) Juan Landa Tobar, Managing Partner at Andersen Tax (Chile)

In addition, the following collaborating firm Partners will contribute to the board as adjunct participants:

Mauricio Durango , Partner at FidesProfile (Ecuador)

, Partner at FidesProfile (Ecuador) Juan Federico Fischer, Partner at Fischer & Schickendantz (Urguay)

âThe establishment of our first regional board is a significant milestone for our growing firm. Each of these individuals embodies the spirit of our global organization and they all bring leadership and unique perspective to this regional responsibility,â said Mark Vorsatz. âIt is very important that, as we grow, we have a participatory management which represents the best interests of the Partners and results in getting broad input on how we expand and grow the firm. Andersen Global will benefit from the insights and direction of these Partners and I look forward to working with them in this capacity.â

Andersen Global has grown in Latin America, but also has expanded its presence around the world. In 2017 the global organization added a presence in 35 new locations on five continents.

Leonardo Mesquita, Regional Managing Director for Latin America and Chair of the Regional Board, commented, âBusinesses know Andersenâs commitment to providing them with the highest quality tax and legal services found anywhere in the world. Client demand has helped drive our rapid global expansion as companies and individuals recognize the benefit that our structure and culture affords: seamless, best-in-class service and solutionsâboth tax and legalâthat are free from the conflicts associated with an audit practice.â

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 2,500 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 86 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

