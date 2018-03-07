330 43

Alps Electric to Exhibit at electronica China 2018

Alps Electric Co., Ltd. (TOKYO: 6770; President: Toshihiro Kuriyama; Head Office: Tokyo) will exhibit at electronica China 2018 to introduce a wide range of technologies, with particular focus on the automotive electronics and Internet of Things (IoT) markets. electronica China 2018 opens at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre in Shanghai, China, on March 14.

At electronica China 2018, Asiaâs largest exposition of electronic components, Alps Electric will exhibit technologies and products for the automotive, Internet of Things (IoT) and mobile sectors, which are major markets also within China.

[Highlights]

Operating Feel Experience Demo

- HUD Screen Remote Control Touch Panel (F1 Sensor + HAPTICâ¢ Reactor)

- Various switches (TACT Switchâ¢, Encoders, ThumbPointerâ¢) A demonstration envisaging the area around a vehicleâs cockpit featuring numerous exhibits of control devices used particularly by the driver. Visitors will be able to experience the operating feel and operating sound that Alps Electric has refined over many years. IoT Sensor Network Modules Sensor network modules for collecting a variety of data, essential for IoT business creation. Integrating low-power, high-precision and compact sensors with a BluetoothÂ® communication module, these products are capable of acquiring pressure, temperature, humidity, ambient light and other environmental data, as well as six-axis (geomagnetism + acceleration) sensing.

A special app (for Android) is available for viewing data and changing sensing settings on a smartphone or tablet. In addition, radio certification has already been acquired for various regions around the world, allowing smooth, low-cost progression to demonstration testing.

At electronica China 2018, we will present actual application examples in areas including abnormality detection in factory facilities and logistics management. If you are at electronica China 2018, please stop by the Alps Electric booth.

[Outline of the Exhibition]

Exhibition: electronica China 2018

Dates: March 14-16, 2018

Venue: Shanghai New International Expo Centre (Shanghai, China)

Booth location: Booth 5508, Passive Components Area, Hall E5

[Exhibits]

Automotive:

â¢ Operating Feel Experience Demo (Simplified Cockpit)

â¢ V2X Communication Modules, GNSS Module, LTE Module

â¢ Brake Pedal Sensor

â¢ Current Sensors for Automotive Use

Internet of Things (IoT):

â¢ IoT Sensor Network Modules

Mobile:

â¢ Spring Contacts

â¢ HAPTICâ¢ Reactor

â¢ ZINK Printer and moreâ¦

Alps Electric Core Technologies

Alps Electric possesses core technologies in three areasâhuman-machine interfaces, sensors and connectivityâand persistently creates electronic components of value for the customer through enrichment and fusion of those technologies.

The company has performed tremendously well in these areas. In the human-machine interface and sensor domains, Alps Electric has been selected as primary supplier of products for applications including smartphones, game consoles and automobiles. And in the connectivity domain, the company led the industry in commencing mass production of V2X modules for vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-infrastructure communication.

About Alps Electric Co., Ltd.

Company name: Alps Electric Co., Ltd.

Established: November 1, 1948

Capital: 38.730 billion yen (as of the end of March 2017)

No. of employees (consolidated): 42,053 (as of the end of March 2017)

No. of employees (Electronic Components): 22,688 (worldwide, as of the end of March 2017)

Net sales (consolidated): 753.262 billion yen (year ended March 31, 2017)

Net sales (Electronic Components): 437.676 billion yen (year ended March 31, 2017)

