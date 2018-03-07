330 43

ASG Technologies Acquires Mowbly´s Process Mobility Platform

ASG Technologies, a trusted provider of proven solutions for information access, management and control for the worldâs top enterprises, today announced that it has acquired Mowbly, an innovative business process mobility platform company. The acquisition extends ASGâs enterprise information management capabilities with the introduction of Business Process Management (BPM) capabilities and enables businesses to construct applications and processes from the perspective of a low-code agile platform with a mobile-first approach.

The consumerization of IT has set high expectations among the increasingly mobile workforce. Users now expect immediate access to information, applications and the processes that drive the business regardless of where they are working or what device they are using. IT organizations are looking to work effectively with the business users to seamlessly and securely deliver process-centric content and applications, accessible anytime and anywhere. This business need for real-time data and information marks the beginning of a broader wave of digital transformation underway in enterprises around the globe. Organizations are continually seeking new ways to increase worker productivity and enable business process execution. However, doing so quickly and in line with corporate policies is a major challenge for IT organizations and business leaders alike.

ASGâs acquisition of Mowbly empowers enterprises to embrace this next era of digital transformation. The introduction of BPM capabilities allows users to easily define, manage and automate complex bi-directional processes, which are optimized for ASG solutions and can integrate with third-party systems and span multiple repositories. Users will also benefit from workflow services, giving them the ability to quickly define and execute workflows tied to policies such as document review and approval in ASG Mobius as well as responding to changes to critical data elements in ASG Enterprise Data Intelligence.

The integration with Mowbly also supports agile application development, wherein customers and partners can rapidly build web and mobile applications (including ASG Workspaces widgets) utilizing a low-code approach and visual designer that does not require specialized skills. With the ability to build workflows, processes and applications that leverage the existing content, analytic and delivery capabilities of the current ASG product suites on an open platform, businesses will be able to efficiently and securely connect users with the information and processes they need across PCs, tablets, smartphones and other mobile devices.

âBusinesses are under intense pressure to extract actionable insights from their data, automate workflows and processes, and effectively govern the use of information and applications,â said Charles Sansbury, president and chief executive officer of ASG Technologies. âMowblyâs approach to process mobility demonstrates a unique perspective and capability in the market today, one that addresses the needs of modern businesses to deliver great user experiences while flawlessly managing business processes. For ASG customers and partners, the addition of Mowblyâs process mobility capabilities ensures these two critical elements will always be aligned.â

âEnterprises often spend too much time thinking about solving a business problem in their approach to building a mobile app, instead of the actual need of enabling the business process that is at the core of the initiative,â said Vignesh Swaminathan, chief executive officer of Mowbly. âThis principle was a driving force in how we developed our process mobility platform and a vision shared by ASG, which makes it the ideal company to take our capabilities to the next level.â

Todayâs news continues the significant momentum ASG Technologies is demonstrating, recently marking nine consecutive quarters of year-over-year license revenue growth amid growing demand for its information management and systems solutions. To learn more about the company, its products and how it is helping enterprises add value to their businesses and succeed as the volume of business data continues to grow, visit www.asg.com.

About ASG Technologies

ASG Technologies brings peace of mind to every enterprise with information access, management and control for our customers. These solutions empower businesses to enhance workforce productivity, gain an accurate and timely understanding of the information that underpins business decisions and address compliance needs with improved visibility of cross-platform data from legacy to leading edge environments. Global Fortune 500 companies trust ASG Technologies to optimize their IT investments. ASG Technologies is a global provider of technology solutions with more than 1,000 people supporting over 3,000 global customers. For more information, visitÂ http://www.asg.com.

