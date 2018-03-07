Westinghouse Appoints Xavier Coll Sugrañes VP and Managing Director Southern Europe

- Business Wire
Westinghouse Electric Company has named Xavier Coll SugraÃ±es as vice president and managing director, Southern Europe following the retirement of Javier GonzÃ¡lez after 43 years of service with the company.
In his new role, Coll is responsible for all aspects of Westinghouseâs business in the Southern European region, which encompasses locations in Spain, Italy, Slovenia, Bulgaria and Romania. He also manages and has legal responsibility for Westinghouseâs sites in Spain, Madrid and Tarragona.
âXavier is a talented and knowledgeable nuclear professional with extensive experience from various positions in Europe. As vice president and managing director for our Southern European region, Xavier will play an important role in ensuring customer satisfaction, and working to support and grow our business in Southern Europe,â said Luc Van Hulle, president, Westinghouse Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region.
Coll joined Westinghouse in 2005. Since then, he has held various positions of increasing responsibilities and most recently served as the European Fuel Group director. His credentials include global experience in the nuclear market, including participation in various projects as European Field Services director. Xavier earned a masterÂ´s degree in Materials Engineering from the Catalunya PolitÃ©cnica University and began his career as an engineer at AscÃ³ Nuclear Power Plant.
TorbjÃ¶rn NorÃ©n has assumed the role of European Fuel Group director. As a past director of the European Fuel Group (2014-2015), he brings continuity and a broad background in fuel that includes 25 years of engineering, manufacturing, sales and marketing experience. NorÃ©n will fulfill this role while continuing his current role as Fuel Marketing director, which he has held since 2016. He joined Westinghouse in 2000, when ABB was merged with the company.
