SailPoint Survey Confirms Enterprises Recognize the Importance ofExtending Identity Governance to Files

7/03/2018 - 12:45

- Business Wire

According to a survey conducted by SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SAIL), the leader in enterprise identity governance, the majority (65 percent) of enterprises polled acknowledge the importance of governing access to data stored in files as part of their overall identity governance strategy. SailPoint polled attendees at this weekâs Gartner IAM Summit in London in an informal survey, and the results confirmed this important and growing trend in identity governance.

âAt theÂ sameÂ GartnerÂ eventÂ last year, we polled attendees on their readiness to comply with GDPR,â said Kevin Cunningham, Chief Strategy Officer and Co-founder for SailPoint. âAs part of that discussion, we informally askedÂ attendees aboutÂ governing access to filesÂ and found that about 40 percent viewed that as part of their identity governance strategy, so this yearâs increase to 65 percent is significant.Â Itâs great to see that weâre trending upwards as more organizations understand the importance of governing accessÂ to all applications and all data, no matter where that data lives in their infrastructure.Â Especially in Europe, as these same organizations spent the last year developing a strategy for GDPR compliance, I think they quickly realized that governing access to files was critical to their identity strategy.â

The risks associated with data stored in files like documents, spreadsheets, presentations and PDFs are significant. The vast majority of this data is created, extracted or downloaded by individual employees and is stored and shared from a variety of locations, often outside the purview of the IT department. Failure to secure this sensitive data stored in files not only increases the number of exposure points in the event of a data breach, but it also increases regulatory risk.

New privacy regulations, including GDPR that goes into effect in May 2018, have introduced stringent requirements for handling personal data and established harsh penalties for failure to adequately secure it. For example, if an employee downloads a document containing customersâ personally identifiable information (PII) from a sales tool and emails that document to a colleague, that PII now exists outside of a protected structured system â a system that usually lives behind the corporate firewall with strong security and identity controls in place â exposing the enterprise to risk and violating regulations like GDPR.

âAt SailPoint, we work with mid-market and large enterprises, and protecting sensitive data stored in files is a top priority for our customers. The most effective way to protect this data is to govern access to it,â said Paul Trulove, Senior Vice President of SecurityIQ. âIdentity teams have quickly realized that doing so improves security and ensures compliance with regulations like GDPR. Enterprises need to govern all digital identities, across all applications and data, and they cannot afford to leave data out of their identity programs. This weekâs survey confirms that IT leaders realize that.â

SailPointâs identity governance platform enables organizations to discover where sensitive data resides, establish access controls, and gain real-time visibility across on-premises and cloud storage systems, which helps companies better address strict regulations like GDPR. With a holistic identity governance program, identity practitioners can better address security threats, more confidently ensure compliance, and empower the business by making sure the right people have the right access to the right information.

SailPoint, the leader in enterprise identity governance, brings the Power of Identity to customers around the world. SailPointâs open identity platform gives organizations the power to enter new markets, scale their workforces, embrace new technologies, innovate faster and compete on a global basis. As both an industry pioneer and market leader in identity governance, SailPoint delivers security, operational efficiency and compliance to enterprises with complex IT environments. SailPointÂ´s customers are among the worldâs largest companies in a wide range of industries, including: 6 of the top 15 banks, 4 of the top 6 healthcare insurance and managed care providers, 8 of the top 15 property and casualty insurance providers, 5 of the top 15 pharmaceutical companies, and 11 of the largest 15 federal agencies.

