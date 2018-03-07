Learning Tree Ranks as #1 Accredited Training Provider for ISACA IT & Cyber Security Certifications in North America for 2017

- Business Wire
Learning Tree International (OTCQX: LTRE) announced today that the company ranked as the leading ISACA Authorized Training Organization (ATO) in North America for 2017. Learning Tree is also one of the few ISACA ATOs providing training to Europe.
This ATO partnership with ISACA allows Learning Tree to meet the needs of individuals interested in earning ISACAâs globally recognized certifications, which increase marketability and validate our attendeesâ IT skills and abilities.
âWith the cybersecurity talent shortage expanding every day, itâs more critical than ever for IT professionals to have the skills and credentials they need to combat tomorrowâs information security threats,â said Learning Tree CEO Richard A. Spires. âWeâre proud to be the top ISACA ATO, and look forward to future collaboration through our partnership together.â
ISACA/Learning Tree Webinar: Cybersecurity Enterprise Risk Management â Key to an Organizationâs Resilience
Thursday, March 15, 2018 at 12pm ET
Join Learning Tree CEO Richard A. Spires as he discusses the key capabilities necessary to address enterprise risk, to include highlighting NISTâs Cybersecurity Risk Management Framework and the Center for Internet Security (CIS) Top 20 security controls. ISACA members can earn 1 CPE for attending the event.
ISACA, a global nonprofit association of more than 135,000 members in 188 countries, developed and administers the following industry-leading certifications, for which Learning Tree is offering training:
âEnterprises know that individuals with ISACA certifications have the knowledge and experience that provides credibility with a wide range of global stakeholders,â said Theresa Grafenstine, CISA, CGEIT, CRISC, CGAP, CGMA, CIA, CISSP, CPA, Board Chair of ISACA and Advisory Managing Director, Deloitte & Touche, LLP. âAs an ISACA certification-holder myself, I can speak to the significance of these credentials and the doors that ISACA certifications open.â
For a list of courses, schedules, and to register for Learning Tree ISACA certification training, visit the www.LearningTree.com/ISACA.
About Learning Tree International
Established in 1974, Learning Tree International is a leading provider of hands-on IT and management training to business and government organizations worldwide â including classroom, live online, on-demand, and customized blended solutions.
Over 2.5 million professionals have enhanced their skills through Learning Treeâs extensive library of proprietary and partner content including: web development, cybersecurity, program and project management, Agile, operating systems, networking, cloud computing, leadership, and more.
We go beyond training with Workforce Optimization Solutions â a modern approach that improves the adoption of skills and accelerates the implementation of technical and business processes required to improve IT service delivery. These services include: needs assessments, skill gaps analyses, blended delivery, and acceleration workshops delivered by our expert instructors â working professionals with 15+ years of experience in the fields in which they teach.
About ISACA
Nearing its 50th year, ISACAÂ® (isaca.org) is a global association helping individuals and enterprises achieve the positive potential of technology. Todayâs world is powered by technology, and ISACA equips professionals with the knowledge, credentials, education and community to advance their careers and transform their organizations.
ISACA leverages the expertise of its 450,000 engaged professionals in information and cybersecurity, governance, assurance, risk and innovation, as well as its enterprise performance subsidiary, CMMIÂ® Institute, to help advance innovation through technology. ISACA has a presence in 188 countries, including 217 chapters worldwide and offices in both the United States and China.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on managementÂ´s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on Learning Tree. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of Learning Tree. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting Learning Tree will be the same as those anticipated. Learning Tree cautions readers that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, such forward-looking statements. Investors should not put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, since they are based on key assumptions about future risks and uncertainties. Some of these risks and uncertainties that could affect Learning Tree and its business include, but are not limited to the following: our ability to continue as a going concern; our ability to obtain additional liquidity in amounts and on terms acceptable to the Company; our ability to reverse our trend of declining year over year revenues, negative cash flows from operations, and maintain liquidity; our ability to successfully implement our new strategies to increase revenue and to achieve our cost reduction goals; competition; international operations, including currency fluctuations; attracting and retaining qualified personnel; intellectual property, including having to defend potential infringement claims; implementation of partnerships with third party providers of courses and or course material; efficient delivery and scheduling of Learning TreeÂ´s courses; technology development and new technology introduction; the timely development, introduction, and customer acceptance of our courses and other products; a majority of our outstanding common stock is beneficially owned by our chairman and his spouse; risks associated with cybersecurity; changing economic and market conditions; and adverse weather conditions, strikes, acts of war or terrorism and other external events. Learning Tree is not undertaking any obligation to update forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future events, developments or changed circumstances.
In order to help the reader assess the factors and risks in Learning TreeÂ´s business that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, Learning Tree discusses in its 2016 Annual Report on Form 10-K (âForm 10-Kâ), those risks in Item 1A, âRisk Factorsâ, as well as in its other filings with the SEC. Please read the Form 10-K, including the Risk Factors included therein, which is filed with the SEC and available at the SECÂ´s Internet site (https://www.sec.gov).
