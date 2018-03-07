330 43

Business Wire Shares Expert Knowledge on Communication 4.0 at Future Convention

Business Wire, the global leader in press release distribution, has once again organized a media event at the Future Convention, participating, together with partners such as Volkswagen AG, as the official sponsor and media partner. At the convention, over 500 visitors experienced digitalization, communications technology and innovation first-hand, including numerous forums and keynote speeches. Keeping in line with the future-oriented character of the Future Convention, and as part of its media event series, Business Wire launched a panel discussion on: âPublic Relations in the Age of Communication 4.0, and on the topic of whether women might be better communicators.â With Christine Riedmann-Streitz (founder of MarkenFactory, marketing expert and author) as the moderator, specialists from renowned companies shared their know-how with the audience. You can follow the full-length podium discussion on Business Wireâs YouTube Channel.

Among those taking part in the discussion were Eva Pauli from fischer appelt relations GmbH, Corinna Laudert from Klenk & Hoursch AG, Anja Henningsmeyer from the Hessische Film- und Medienakademie, Marialejandra Rodriguez from KALEIDOSCOPE Innovation Consulting and, last but not least, Yannis Salavopoulos from CAPITALS Circle Group GmbH & Global Sustain GmbH.

As part of the lively exchange on future ideas and trends, Business Wire also presented aÂ âBusiness Wire Expert Talksâ video for PR, marketing and communications experts. In the video, the experts from the podium discussion provide valuable insights and impart their knowledge on leading topics in the communications industry. Key points include diversity in PR, visibility in the digital overflow, digital branding, the challenges facing digital communication, Love Brands and the competitiveness of major companies. âBusiness Wire Expert Talksâ is now available to the public on YouTube.

The Future Convention brings together up-and-coming talents, business leaders and potential investors with the aim of turning the spotlight on innovation and passing on knowledge for optimizing existing business models. It also seeks to promote university graduates and start-ups, to discuss the business and socio-political challenges of digitalization and to develop collaborative solutions.

Patron:Â Brigitte Zypries, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy

Sponsor:Â LPR Hessen

Academic partner:Â Hochschule der Wirtschaft fÃ¼r Management, Mannheim

Partner:Â BKKÂ·VBU, Business Wire, IHK Offenbach am Main, Spectos GmbH, Standort Plus der WirtschaftsfÃ¶rderung Kreis Offenbach, Volkswagen AG

About the Future Convention and the Future Network

With the Future Network as well as the Future Award andÂ Future ConventionÂ initiatives, and as a communication usersâ association, the DVPT (German Association of Post Offices, Information Technology and Telecommunications) fosters integral, interdisciplinary thinking with the aim of meeting, at an early stage and using forward-looking concepts, the demands that our digitalized society is constantly creating.

