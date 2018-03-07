330 43

TMC Names Edgewater Networks as a 2018 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award Winner

Edgewater Networks Inc., the world-wide industry leader in Network Edge Orchestration, announced that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has awarded its EdgeMarc 2900e and 2900a POE Intelligent Edges with a 2018 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award.

The EdgeMarc 2900e and 2900a POE Intelligent Edges enable enterprises and service providers to future-proof their SIP trunking and Unified Communications deployments, providing a highly flexible, scalable, and secure platform for service delivery and ongoing service quality management â all reasons why the company has achieved this most recent recognition from TMC.

âWeâre honored to have yet another Edgewater Networks product be recognized for innovation,â said Dave Norman, Chief Executive Officer of Edgewater Networks. âThe EdgeMarc 2900e and 2900a POE Intelligent Edges reflect both the innovation and quality we strive for at Edgewater Networks and this recognition from TMC serves as further testimony to our dedication.â

âCongratulations to Edgewater Networks for being honored with a 2018 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award,â said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. âThe EdgeMarc 2900e and 2900a POE demonstrate outstanding quality and delivers exceptional solutions that facilitate business-transforming voice, data, and video communications. I look forward to continued excellence from Edgewater Networks in 2018 and beyond.â

The EdgeMarc 2900 Intelligent Edge Series provides users with:

Scalable configuration that can grow with your business

Reduced operational expenses

Increased customer satisfaction

To learn more about the EdgeMarc 2900e and 2900a POE Intelligent Edges, click here.

About Edgewater Networks

Founded in October 2002, Edgewater Networks is a market leader in enabling IP-based voice, video and data services. Service providers and enterprises of all sizes use Edgewater Networksâ solutions to simplify customer premises configurations for quick and smooth installations, reduce time to market and deliver rapid return on invested capital. The company helps customers deliver intelligence at the network edge with its Network Edge Orchestration platform that includes the EdgeView Service Control Center, EdgeMarc Intelligent Edges, and Professional Services. To learn more, please visit www.edgewaternetworks.com or follow us on Twitter at @ewn_inc.

