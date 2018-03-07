TMC Names Edgewater Networks as a 2018 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award Winner

- Business Wire
Edgewater Networks Inc., the world-wide industry leader in Network Edge Orchestration, announced that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has awarded its EdgeMarc 2900e and 2900a POE Intelligent Edges with a 2018 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award.
The EdgeMarc 2900e and 2900a POE Intelligent Edges enable enterprises and service providers to future-proof their SIP trunking and Unified Communications deployments, providing a highly flexible, scalable, and secure platform for service delivery and ongoing service quality management â all reasons why the company has achieved this most recent recognition from TMC.
âWeâre honored to have yet another Edgewater Networks product be recognized for innovation,â said Dave Norman, Chief Executive Officer of Edgewater Networks. âThe EdgeMarc 2900e and 2900a POE Intelligent Edges reflect both the innovation and quality we strive for at Edgewater Networks and this recognition from TMC serves as further testimony to our dedication.â
âCongratulations to Edgewater Networks for being honored with a 2018 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award,â said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. âThe EdgeMarc 2900e and 2900a POE demonstrate outstanding quality and delivers exceptional solutions that facilitate business-transforming voice, data, and video communications. I look forward to continued excellence from Edgewater Networks in 2018 and beyond.â
The EdgeMarc 2900 Intelligent Edge Series provides users with:
To learn more about the EdgeMarc 2900e and 2900a POE Intelligent Edges, click here.
About Edgewater Networks
Founded in October 2002, Edgewater Networks is a market leader in enabling IP-based voice, video and data services. Service providers and enterprises of all sizes use Edgewater Networksâ solutions to simplify customer premises configurations for quick and smooth installations, reduce time to market and deliver rapid return on invested capital. The company helps customers deliver intelligence at the network edge with its Network Edge Orchestration platform that includes the EdgeView Service Control Center, EdgeMarc Intelligent Edges, and Professional Services. To learn more, please visit www.edgewaternetworks.com or follow us on Twitter at @ewn_inc.
About INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine
INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine has been the IP Communications Authority since 1998â¢. Beginning with the first issue in February of 1998, INTERNET TELEPHONY has been providing unbiased views of the complicated converged communications space. INTERNET TELEPHONY offers rich content from solutions-focused editorial content to reviews on products and services from TMC Labs. INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine reaches more than 225,000 readers, including pass-along readers. For more information, please visit www.itmag.com.
About TMC
Global buyers rely on TMCâs content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. This presents branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities for vendors/sellers.
TMCâs Marketplaces:
For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com.
