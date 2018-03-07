Empresas y finanzas
Burson Cohn & Wolfe (BCW) Names Regional Presidents

7/03/2018 - 11:15

Business Wire

Today, Burson Cohn & Wolfe (BCW), a top-three, full-service, global communications agency, announced the appointments of regional leaders to drive growth and innovation in the newly formed agency. BCW appointments, by region, include:

North America

  • Chris Foster becomes President, North America, BCW. Foster was previously EVP, Global Business Development, leading key global clients and worldwide business development for Burson-Marsteller. He will report into Donna Imperato, Chief Executive Officer, BCW.
  • Cohn & Wolfeâs Laura Eder will assume the role of EVP and MD of North America. Eder will report into Foster.

Asia

  • Matt Stafford becomes President, Asia, BCW. Stafford currently leads the region for Cohn & Wolfe and will report into Imperato.
  • Burson-Marstellerâs Margaret Key will take on a new role as leader of AxiCom, BCWâs global technology brand, across Asia. AxiCom, previously Cohn & Wolfeâs tech specialty agency in Europe, is going global. Key will report into Imperato.

Europe & Africa

  • Scott Wilson becomes President, Europe & Africa, BCW. Wilson currently leads the region for Cohn & Wolfe and will report into Imperato.
  • Burson-Marstellerâs Ramiro Prudencio will take on a leadership role to help build BCWâs Global Corporate Reputation Practice. Prudencio, who previously led the region for Burson-Marsteller, will report into Imperato.

Middle East

  • Sunil John becomes President, Middle East, BCW. John currently leads the region for Burson-Marsteller and will report into Imperato.

Latin America

  • Francisco Carvalho becomes President, Latin America, BCW. Carvalho currently leads the region for Burson-Marsteller and will report into Imperato.

âThis is a powerful leadership team that will drive integration and growth at Burson Cohn & Wolfe and lead BCW on our mission to become the best integrated communications agency in the world,â said Imperato. âThey each have proven track records in leading strong regions, teams and clients, are deeply respected in their markets, and bring the right integrated expertise and mindset to the roles â the mindset needed to complete a seamless merger and continue pushing the boundaries of integrated communications.â

About Burson Cohn & Wolfe

Burson Cohn & Wolfe (BCW) is one of the worldâs largest, full-service, global communications agencies with deep expertise in digital and integrated communications, across all industry sectors. The agency combines expertise in digitally-driven creative content and integrated communications â across the consumer, healthcare and technology sectors â with deep strength in public affairs, corporate reputation, crisis, and research and analytics. Burson Cohn & Wolfe is a network of more than 4,000 employees across 42 countries.

