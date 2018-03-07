330 43

Burson Cohn & Wolfe (BCW) Names Regional Presidents

7/03/2018 - 11:15

- Business Wire

Today, Burson Cohn & Wolfe (BCW), a top-three, full-service, global communications agency, announced the appointments of regional leaders to drive growth and innovation in the newly formed agency. BCW appointments, by region, include:

North America

Chris Foster becomes President, North America, BCW. Foster was previously EVP, Global Business Development, leading key global clients and worldwide business development for Burson-Marsteller. He will report into Donna Imperato, Chief Executive Officer, BCW.

Cohn & Wolfeâs Laura Eder will assume the role of EVP and MD of North America. Eder will report into Foster.

Asia

Matt Stafford becomes President, Asia, BCW. Stafford currently leads the region for Cohn & Wolfe and will report into Imperato.

Burson-Marstellerâs Margaret Key will take on a new role as leader of AxiCom, BCWâs global technology brand, across Asia. AxiCom, previously Cohn & Wolfeâs tech specialty agency in Europe, is going global. Key will report into Imperato.

Europe & Africa

Scott Wilson becomes President, Europe & Africa, BCW. Wilson currently leads the region for Cohn & Wolfe and will report into Imperato.

Burson-Marstellerâs Ramiro Prudencio will take on a leadership role to help build BCWâs Global Corporate Reputation Practice. Prudencio, who previously led the region for Burson-Marsteller, will report into Imperato.

Middle East

Sunil John becomes President, Middle East, BCW. John currently leads the region for Burson-Marsteller and will report into Imperato.

Latin America

Francisco Carvalho becomes President, Latin America, BCW. Carvalho currently leads the region for Burson-Marsteller and will report into Imperato.

âThis is a powerful leadership team that will drive integration and growth at Burson Cohn & Wolfe and lead BCW on our mission to become the best integrated communications agency in the world,â said Imperato. âThey each have proven track records in leading strong regions, teams and clients, are deeply respected in their markets, and bring the right integrated expertise and mindset to the roles â the mindset needed to complete a seamless merger and continue pushing the boundaries of integrated communications.â

About Burson Cohn & Wolfe

Burson Cohn & Wolfe (BCW) is one of the worldâs largest, full-service, global communications agencies with deep expertise in digital and integrated communications, across all industry sectors. The agency combines expertise in digitally-driven creative content and integrated communications â across the consumer, healthcare and technology sectors â with deep strength in public affairs, corporate reputation, crisis, and research and analytics. Burson Cohn & Wolfe is a network of more than 4,000 employees across 42 countries.

