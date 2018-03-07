Burson Cohn & Wolfe (BCW) Names Regional Presidents

- Business Wire
Today, Burson Cohn & Wolfe (BCW), a top-three, full-service, global communications agency, announced the appointments of regional leaders to drive growth and innovation in the newly formed agency. BCW appointments, by region, include:
North America
Asia
Europe & Africa
Middle East
Latin America
âThis is a powerful leadership team that will drive integration and growth at Burson Cohn & Wolfe and lead BCW on our mission to become the best integrated communications agency in the world,â said Imperato. âThey each have proven track records in leading strong regions, teams and clients, are deeply respected in their markets, and bring the right integrated expertise and mindset to the roles â the mindset needed to complete a seamless merger and continue pushing the boundaries of integrated communications.â
About Burson Cohn & Wolfe
Burson Cohn & Wolfe (BCW) is one of the worldâs largest, full-service, global communications agencies with deep expertise in digital and integrated communications, across all industry sectors. The agency combines expertise in digitally-driven creative content and integrated communications â across the consumer, healthcare and technology sectors â with deep strength in public affairs, corporate reputation, crisis, and research and analytics. Burson Cohn & Wolfe is a network of more than 4,000 employees across 42 countries.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180306006224/en/
