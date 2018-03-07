330 43

TSYS Extends Agreement with Permanent TSB to Continue Processing its Credit and Debit Card Portfolios

7/03/2018 - 11:15

- Business Wire

TSYS (NYSE: TSS) today announced that Permanent TSB has extended its agreement with TSYS to continue processing the bankâs credit and debit card portfolios. TSYS will also provide additional services such as analytics and fraud and risk management.

Permanent TSB is a longstanding financial services provider in the Irish market, with origins dating back to 1884. Offering a broad range of banking products to its more than one million customers, Permanent TSB is a significant provider of financial services across the Republic of Ireland.

âWe have deep roots in the Irish payments industry, and Permanent TSB is certainly a big part of our foundation in Ireland,â said Ashley Beard, Director of Account Management, TSYS International. âWeâre excited to continue this relationship and to be given the chance to help the bank enhance and expand their product offerings that enable them to provide a seamless experience to their customers.â

âOur experience with TSYS, not only in the Irish market, but across Europe, is just one aspect of why they are a valuable partner,â said Kevin Curley, Head of Payments and Account Operations at Permanent TSB. âWe count on them to continue providing innovative new products and features, along with their strong customer service, as we look to improve our cardholdersâ experience.â

Details of the long-term agreement were not disclosed.

About TSYS

TSYSÂ® (NYSE: TSS) is a leading global payments provider, offering seamless, secure and innovative solutions across the payments spectrum â from issuer processing and merchant acquiring to prepaid program management. We succeed because we put people, and their needs, at the heart of every decision. Itâs an approach we call âPeople-Centered PaymentsÂ®â.

Our headquarters are located in Columbus, Ga., U.S.A., with approximately 12,000 team members and local offices across 13 countries. TSYS generated revenue of $4.9 billion in 2017, while processing more than 27.8 billion transactions. We are a member of The Civic 50 and were named one of the 2018 WorldÂ´s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere magazine. TSYS is a member of the S&P 500 and routinely posts all important information on its website. For more, visit tsys.com.

About Permanent TSB

The Group is a significant provider of retail financial services in Ireland offering a broad range of banking products and financial services to its customers including residential mortgages, term loans, current accounts, retail and corporate deposits, credit cards and overdrafts as well as general insurance, pensions and investments.

Â

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180306005968/en/

PUBLICIDAD