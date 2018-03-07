330 43

MicroPort Orthopedics Celebrates 20 Years of Stability with its Medial-Pivot Total Knee System

7/03/2018 - 11:05

- Business Wire

MicroPort Orthopedics Inc., a medical device company that develops and manufactures cutting-edge joint replacement implants designed to help patients achieve full function faster, is celebrating 20 years of market experience with its medial-pivot total knee system. Since launching in 1998, over 550,000 patients have benefited from MicroPortâs medial-pivot technology, which touts compelling long-term clinical results.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180306005995/en/

The EvolutionÂ® Medial-Pivot Knee System features medial ball-in-socket articulation and a mobile lateral compartment that pivots about the medial side, enhancing stability, providing high flexion, and allowing the prosthesis to replicate the natural feel and motion of the knee. (Photo: Business Wire)

âThe medial-pivot knee system has now stood the test of time at 20 years demonstrating impressive survivorship and excellent patient satisfaction,â said C. Lowry Barnes, MD, Chair of Orthopedic Surgery at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. âIt is important to recognize that this isnât just one single publication. Over the years, the AdvanceÂ® and EvolutionÂ® Medial-Pivot Knee Systems have been included in over 90 peer-reviewed publications that validate its long-term durability and functionality.â

For many years, orthopedists have clung to the concept of a hinge-like knee design with multiple radii. However, studies show that on average, 20% of patients are not satisfied with the outcome of their total knee replacement. Challenging these traditional knee designs, pioneers such as J. David Blaha, MD, Mr. Michael Freeman, MD, and Richard Komistek, PhD provided kinematic and radiographic evidence supporting medial-pivoting kinematics and stability of the knee, paving the way for the release of MicroPortâs medial-pivot knee system.

âI began using MicroPortâs medial-pivot knee system in May of 1998,â said Joost Lagast, MD, Orthopedic Surgeon at Maria Middelares Hospital Ghent. âAt the time, I was not 100% satisfied with my results and was looking for something new. I attended a meeting with Professor Blaha at AAOS and was very impressed with the medial-pivot concept. During my first case, it was love at first sight â the stability and natural motion were unlike anything Iâd seen in my practice. Over the last 20 years, Iâve performed nearly 4,000 knee replacement surgeries using the system, and Iâm still fantastically in love with it today.â

The EvolutionÂ® Medial-Pivot Knee System features medial ball-in-socket articulation and a mobile lateral compartment that pivots about the medial side, enhancing stability, providing high flexion, and allowing the prosthesis to replicate the natural feel and motion of the knee. Additionally, the medial stability of the EvolutionÂ® knee substitutes for both the ACL and PCL, allowing for normal quadriceps function and increased proprioception.

Former NFL quarterback and Hall-of-Famer, Terry Bradshaw, underwent total knee replacement surgery with the EvolutionÂ® Medial-Pivot Knee. âMy knee was causing me all kinds of problems. I couldnât sleep at night, I couldnât take the stairs, and worst of all, I had a hard time playing with my granddaughter,â said Bradshaw, now 69 years old. âI underwent surgery on a Tuesday, left the hospital two days later, and was walking without assistance in two weeks. Today, I can do anything I want to do â walking down stairs, squatting, fishing, and golfing. The medial-pivot technology has been life changing for me. It feels just like my knee!â

âMicroPort Orthopedics is proud to celebrate the 20th anniversary of our medial-pivot knee system,â said Aurelio Sahagun, President, MicroPort Orthopedics. âWhen we launched the system back in 1998, there was nothing else like it on the market â it challenged the basis of traditional designs. Change does not happen often in orthopedics, but at the time, we knew that the medial-pivot concept had the capability to revolutionize total knee replacement. 20 years later, clinical results have proven that this design delivers better outcomes for patients and surgeons. It is incredibly gratifying to offer a best-in-class knee replacement option, and we are looking forward to another 20 years of innovation as we expand the medial-pivot technology into the revision market.â

About MicroPort Orthopedics

Established in January 2014, MicroPort Orthopedics Inc. is a multinational producer of orthopedic products and a proud member of the MicroPort Scientific Corporation family of companies. From its headquarters in Arlington, Tennessee, MicroPort Orthopedics develops, produces, and distributes innovative orthopedic reconstructive products. The companyâs U.S.-based manufacturing and logistics capabilities deliver high quality hip and knee products to patients and their doctors in over 60 countries, including the U.S., EMEA, Japan, Latin America, and China markets. For more information about MicroPort Orthopedics, visit http://www.ortho.microport.com/.

About MicroPort Scientific

MicroPort Scientific Corporation is a leading medical device company focused on innovating, manufacturing, and marketing high-quality and high-end medical devices globally. With a diverse portfolio of products now being used at an average rate of one for every 15 seconds in thousands of major hospitals around the world, MicroPort maintains world-wide operations in a broad range of business segments including Cardiovascular, Orthopedic, Electrophysiological, Endovascular, Neurovascular, Surgical, Diabetes Care and Endocrinal Management, and others. MicroPort is dedicated to becoming a patient-oriented global enterprise that improves and reshapes patient lives through application of innovative science and technology. For more information, please refer to: http://www.microport.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some information contained on this website contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, those regarding our future financial position, our strategy, plans, objectives, goals and targets, future developments in the markets where we participate or are seeking to participate, and any statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words âbelieve,â âintend,â âexpect,â âanticipate,â âproject,â âestimate,â âpredict,â âis confident,â âhas confidenceâ and similar expressions are also intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of MicroPortâs management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. MicroPort Scientific Corporation undertakes no obligation to update any of the statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual future results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, general industry and economic conditions, PRC governmental policies and regulations relating to the medical device manufacturing industry, competition in the medical device manufacturing industry, our ability to develop new products and stay abreast of market trends and technological advances, our goals and strategies, our ability to execute strategic acquisitions of, investments in or alliances with other companies and businesses, fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China.

This document is for information purposes only and does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to sell or the solicitation of an offer or invitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities of MicroPort Scientific Corporation, and no part of it shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any agreement, arrangement, contract, commitment or investment decision in relation thereto whatsoever.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180306005995/en/

PUBLICIDAD