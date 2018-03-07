Exciting Events At CHINAPLAS 2018

- Business Wire
Development of plastics and rubber technologies has roared ahead like a tiger in current years.Â CHINAPLAS, as a leading trade fair, offers a technology-oriented platform for those sectors globally. Not only will 4,000 distinguished exhibitors showcase their advanced products and services at CHINAPLAS 2018, show organizer Adsale Exhibition Services Ltd. will also hold several exciting concurrent events. These will include â3rdÂ Industry 4.0 Conferenceâ, âTech Talkâ, âMedical Plastics Connectâ and âCMF Inspiration for Design x Innovationâ. Experts from all over the world will gather in Shanghai this April to assess market trends and highlight innovative technologies.
3rdÂ Industry 4.0 Conference
Industry 4.0 solutions facilitate business transformation. CHINAPLAS started organizing a conference on this topic two years ago and received enthusiastic feedback. With continuing, full support from VDMA, the German Engineering Federation, the â3rdIndustry 4.0 Conferenceâ will take place at CHINAPLAS 2018. Participants can expect plenty of industry 4.0 factory case studies and in-depth application discussions. Participants will be inspired by the best proven German practices, to help them stride into Industry 4.0 era. At present, Arburg, EREMA, KUKA, KraussMaffei, Wittmann Battenfeld and other well-known enterprises have confirmed their presence as guest speakers.
Tech Talk
The organizer introduced âTech Talkâ last year to enrich the technology content of CHINAPLAS, creating a platform for international exhibitors to launch their state-of-the-art products. âTech Talkâ will shed light on a wide range of topics, including:
Medical Plastics Connect
âMedical Plastics Connectâ is an array of activities to comprehensively present cutting-edge and practical medical plastics solutions to visitors, through open forums, guidebook, pop-up kiosk and guided tour. International experts will be invited to share their valuable knowledge on hot topics such as sterilization-resistant materials, composite materials for pharmaceutical packaging, medical TPU and PEEK resins, precision tubing solutions etc.
CMF Inspiration for Design x Innovation
Product design is increasingly grabbing peopleâs attention. Color, Material and Finish (CMF) is vital for product design, and directly influences usersâ product experiences. Good CMF design reinforces a positive product image and is essential in building a successful brand.
âCMF Inspiration for Design x Innovationâ consists of a âCMF Inspiration Wallâ and âCMF Design Forumâ. Global leading plastics technology suppliers and CMF masters will talk about product innovations and the latest market trends.
CHINAPLAS 2018Â will be run from April 24-27, 2018 in Shanghai, PR China. For more information and pre-registration for CHINAPLAS, please visitÂ www.ChinaplasOnline.com.
