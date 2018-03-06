ACI World Announces the World´s Top Airports for Customer Experiencein 2017

- Business Wire
Airports Council International (ACI) World announces the winners of the prestigious 2017 Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Awards.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180228006538/en/
Airports Council International (ACI) World announces the airport winners of the prestigious 2017 Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Awards. (Photo: ACI)
This year an unprecedented sixteen airports are first time winners, challenging best- in-class airports in top-quality customer service. This phenomenon reflects the increasingly competitive air travel business, where continuous service improvement is a key ingredient to performance.
First-time winners this year are: Rome Fiumicino (FCO,) Newcastle (NCL), Athens (ATH), Zagreb (ZAG), Bandung (BDO), Indore (IDR), Ahmedabad (AMD), Casablanca (CMN), George (GRJ), Toronto Pearson (YYZ), San Jose (SJC), Cleveland (CLE), Los Cabos (SJD), Belo Horizonte (CNF) and Medina (MED).
Mumbai scoops first place for airports in Asia-Pacific serving over 40 million passengers a year. In North America, the top spot goes to Toronto Pearson and in Europe to Rome Fiumicino.
ASQ is the only worldwide programme to survey passengers on their day of travel, measuring passengersâ views of 34 key performance indicators. In 2017, over half of the worldÂ´s 7.7 billion travelers passed through an ASQ airport. 74% of the worldâs 100 busiest airports are part of the ASQ network which delivers 600,000 individual surveys per year in 42 languages across 84 countries. The programme served 343 airports in 2017.
âObjective measurement and benchmarking are critical in driving performance in any business especially in such a competitive and dynamic one as an airport,â said Angela Gittens, Director General, ACI World. âThese winning airports have dedicated themselves to delivering a stellar customer experience. ACI World proudly recognizes the accomplishments of all airports in the global ASQ network. I look forward to celebrating with them in September.â
The ASQ Awards Ceremony will be held during the inaugural ACI Customer Excellence Global Summit, to be held in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada from 10â13 September 2018, hosted by Halifax International Airport Authority.
View the 2017 ASQ Award Winners.
Notes for editors
1. Airports Council International (ACI). As of January 2018, provisional figures show that ACI serves 641 members operating 1,953 airports in 176 countries.
2. Learn more about the global ACI ASQ Programme
Â
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180228006538/en/
El pase del Real Madrid a cuartos de final de la Champions tiene muchas connotaciones para el equipo merengue. Una de las fundamentales …
La Juventus de Turín consiguió una dificilísima victoria en Wembley (1-2) ente el Tottenham para clasificarse a los cuartos de final de la …
El Atlético de Madrid recibe este jueves al Lokomotiv de Moscú en el Wanda Metropolitano en la ida de octavos de final de Europa League. El …
A pesar de que se le pensaba innegociable como al resto de la 'BBC', Gareth Bale esa ctualmente un jugador suplente en el Real Madrid. Da …
El exespía ruso Sergei Skripal, que se encuentra ingresado desde el pasado domingo en la localidad británica de Salisbury, fue envenenado …
El nuevo Ford Mustang Bullitt de edición especial, que celebra el 50 aniversario de la legendaria película homónima protagonizada por …
El Real Madrid hizo bueno el resultado de la ida y dominó también en la vuelta para ganar y eliminar al PSG en octavos de Champions. Los …
La compañía automovilística SsangYong ha presentado en el Salón Internacional del Automóvil de Ginebra su nuevo prototipo e-SIV, un …
La eliminación en octavos de Champions ha sido un durísimo golpe para el PSG, que después de una inversión multimillonaria se ve relegado …
La 'huelga a la japonesa', entendida como trabajar más para aumentar la producción y provocar problemas de distribución y almacenaje, es …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Se busca gente para isla privada
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens