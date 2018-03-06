330 43

ACI World Announces the World´s Top Airports for Customer Experiencein 2017

6/03/2018 - 15:35

- Business Wire

Airports Council International (ACI) World announces the winners of the prestigious 2017 Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Awards.

This year an unprecedented sixteen airports are first time winners, challenging best- in-class airports in top-quality customer service. This phenomenon reflects the increasingly competitive air travel business, where continuous service improvement is a key ingredient to performance.

First-time winners this year are: Rome Fiumicino (FCO,) Newcastle (NCL), Athens (ATH), Zagreb (ZAG), Bandung (BDO), Indore (IDR), Ahmedabad (AMD), Casablanca (CMN), George (GRJ), Toronto Pearson (YYZ), San Jose (SJC), Cleveland (CLE), Los Cabos (SJD), Belo Horizonte (CNF) and Medina (MED).

Mumbai scoops first place for airports in Asia-Pacific serving over 40 million passengers a year. In North America, the top spot goes to Toronto Pearson and in Europe to Rome Fiumicino.

ASQ is the only worldwide programme to survey passengers on their day of travel, measuring passengersâ views of 34 key performance indicators. In 2017, over half of the worldÂ´s 7.7 billion travelers passed through an ASQ airport. 74% of the worldâs 100 busiest airports are part of the ASQ network which delivers 600,000 individual surveys per year in 42 languages across 84 countries. The programme served 343 airports in 2017.

âObjective measurement and benchmarking are critical in driving performance in any business especially in such a competitive and dynamic one as an airport,â said Angela Gittens, Director General, ACI World. âThese winning airports have dedicated themselves to delivering a stellar customer experience. ACI World proudly recognizes the accomplishments of all airports in the global ASQ network. I look forward to celebrating with them in September.â

The ASQ Awards Ceremony will be held during the inaugural ACI Customer Excellence Global Summit, to be held in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada from 10â13 September 2018, hosted by Halifax International Airport Authority.

Notes for editors

1. Airports Council International (ACI). As of January 2018, provisional figures show that ACI serves 641 members operating 1,953 airports in 176 countries.

