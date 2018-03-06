330 43

Smartmatic Announces Cease of Operations in Venezuela

After 15 years of service and 14 elections assisted providing a secure and auditable voting system, Smartmatic closed its offices and ceased operations in Venezuela.

The reasons for the closure are widely known. In August of 2017, after the elections to the National Constituency Assembly, Smartmatic publicly stated that the National Elections Council had announced results that were different from those reflected by the voting system. This episode led to an immediate rupture of the client-provider relationship.

Smartmatic did not participate in the last two elections (Regional Elections of October 15, 2017 and Municipal Elections of December 10, 2017), a fact that was timely informed. Since the company was not involved in these processes, and given the fact that the companyâs products are not under warranty and were not certified for those elections, Smartmatic cannot guarantee the integrity of the system, nor can it attest to the accuracy of the results.

Smartmatic is currently operating in some 40 countries around the world, partnering with governments, election commissions and citizens seeking to conduct secure, clean and transparent elections.

