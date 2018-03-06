Smartmatic Announces Cease of Operations in Venezuela

- Business Wire
After 15 years of service and 14 elections assisted providing a secure and auditable voting system, Smartmatic closed its offices and ceased operations in Venezuela.
The reasons for the closure are widely known. In August of 2017, after the elections to the National Constituency Assembly, Smartmatic publicly stated that the National Elections Council had announced results that were different from those reflected by the voting system. This episode led to an immediate rupture of the client-provider relationship.
Smartmatic did not participate in the last two elections (Regional Elections of October 15, 2017 and Municipal Elections of December 10, 2017), a fact that was timely informed. Since the company was not involved in these processes, and given the fact that the companyâs products are not under warranty and were not certified for those elections, Smartmatic cannot guarantee the integrity of the system, nor can it attest to the accuracy of the results.
Smartmatic is currently operating in some 40 countries around the world, partnering with governments, election commissions and citizens seeking to conduct secure, clean and transparent elections.
About Smartmatic
Smartmatic is the worldâs leading elections and voting technology company. Since forming in 2000, it has developed and implemented technology solutions that help authorities run efficient and transparent elections.
Today, Smartmatic offers a comprehensive portfolio of unique and innovative technologies and services to improve every stage of the electoral process. Its technology has processed over 3.7 billion votes in election projects on five continents.
Smartmatic is headquartered in the UK and serves its customers through an organisation of more than 600 employees working in 16 offices around the world.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180306005537/en/
El Papa ha vuelto este miércoles a sermonear a parte de la Iglesia al afirmar que la misa es gratis, criticando así que se pida dinero para …
Airbus y el prestigioso estudio de diseño italiano Italdesign protagonizaron una de las grandes sorpresas del Salón de Ginebra del año …
Miles de estrellas de mar, crustáceos, peces y diversa fauna marina han aparecido muertos durante estos días en las costas del sur de Reino …
La primavera, que comenzará el próximo 20 de marzo a las 17:15 horas, tendrá un mes de marzo lluvioso en gran parte del territorio, pero …
Neymar Junior está más cerca del Real Madrid. O al menos, más cerca de dejar el París Saint-Germain (PSG). La culpa es, paradójicamente, …
El ministro del Interior, Juan Ignacio Zoido, ha visitado esta mañana a los padres de Gabriel Cruz, el niño desaparecido el martes de la …
La reestructuración del Real Madrid para la próxima temporada podría esconder una sorpresa en el centro de la defensa. El equipo blanco …
La crueldad de 'la Bestia del Este', la ola de frío siberiano que causó a su paso más de 50 muertos en Europa, ha dejado en Ámsterdam …
Dentro del océano de novedades que supone la 88ª edición del Salón de Ginebra, Nissan presenta al mundo la actualización, lavado de …
A algunos amantes del sushi en Tailandia se les ha arruinado la cena tras saberse que doce restaurantes japoneses del país serán los …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Machismo en los círculos de poder
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens