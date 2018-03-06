Sparkol Expands Professional Services Offering

- Business Wire
Sparkol, creator of leading whiteboard explainer video software VideoScribe and the recently launched StoryPix, has today announced an expansion of its professional services division and offerings.
After expanding its sales team in Europe and Australia last year due to increased customer demand, the company has invested in its range of professional services which includes video production, online and on-site training, the option of a full suite of branded livery and access to a global network of professional illustrators and graphic designers to create custom content.
Services include:
Zoe Taylor, Sparkolâs CEO said, â2018 is a big year for Sparkol. Multiple new products, new international channel partners in the education and corporate sectors, and the expansion of our team and services to meet international demand simply proves the speed of growth of learning, selling and interacting through video. We continue to lead this effort and this announcement supports the considerable work put in by our services team and partners.â
With video the number one format for marketing and social engagement and 88% of businesses stating that video is an important part of their marketing strategy, Sparkol has seen a rise in demand for its professional services as well as business licenses. Branded video content is the most memorable and preferred content format across all consumer age groups.
âCommercial, educational, not-for-profit and even community organizations are turning to Sparkol to provide vendor-backed video marketing and social media content with a quick turnaround. Weâve seen an uplift in companies wanting to produce custom content incorporating their brand image and voice to help them stand out from the competition,â said Richard Jenkins, Commercial Director at Sparkol.
Brands that use Sparkolâs products and services include some of the worldâs largest car manufacturers, technology vendors and management consulting firms, charities and local and national governments. Qlaims, an insurance claims company specializing in intelligent IT solutions for the insurance industry commissioned Sparkol to create a video to recruit additional responders to its team.
âWe are in a highly competitive industry and needed an inspiring method to recruit new responders. VideoScribe is perfect. Sparkol were quick and easy to deal with and the end result is doing a great job, and regularly receives good feedbackâ said Malcom Harvey, Director of Qlaims.
Sparkol continues to build its team and network of partners around the world, led by the award-winning VideoScribe. More information on its professional services can be found here.
About Sparkol
Trusted by the worldâs leading companies, educators and users from over 160 countries, Sparkol leads the way with the vision and development of the whiteboard animation explainer video solution, VideoScribe, and new video solution, StoryPix. www.sparkol.com
