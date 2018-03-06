330 43

Exclusive Group Grows Annual Revenues by 500m? - Doubling Revenues Every Two Years

Exclusive Group, the value-added services and technologies (VAST) group, has today announced its best financial results to date; firmly establishing it as one of the largest cyber and cloud transformation distributors in the world. Having achieved total sales figures for 2017 of 1.75bnâ¬ (up 38% from 1.27bnâ¬ in 2016), the Group is now established as the go-to VAD for cyber and cloud migration on a global scale.

âThese results continue our record of doubling revenues every two years, and this has been possible through our unique value-centric model, the strength of our portfolio and our ability to convert and integrate strategic acquisition opportunities,â said Olivier Breittmayer, CEO of Exclusive Group. âOnce again we are outperforming the market, with almost 40% year-on-year growth, and have invested significantly in services and scale to underline our position as the global specialist in cloud and cybersecurity transformation.â

Other financial highlights (2017):

The results combine strong organic growth (16% YoY) with extra revenues coming from acquisitions made last year in Benelux (January, TechAccess) and the US (July, Fine Tec).

BigTec has increased revenues to more than 200mâ¬; addressing the runaway enterprise demand for cloud transformation on a global basis.

âOver these last few years we have utterly disrupted the fast-growth, value-adding end of distribution by perfecting our approach to market penetration and acceleration,â added Breittmayer. âNow we seek to evolve our business to expand this success across the market, becoming even more relevant to high-volume transactions that demand optimum scale and fulfilment efficiency.â

Alastair Edwards, Chief Analyst at Canalys, commented: âOne of the biggest challenges facing the IT sector overall is a shortage of skills, particularly in security, hybrid IT and digital. Exclusiveâs impressive growth demonstrates its success in meeting this need, as well as its aggressive acquisition strategy. Now, to achieve its ambitious goals, Exclusive needs to take the next step upwards in its evolution. This will require management focus and resolve, but if successful will elevate Exclusive to become a global force in cyber security and cloud transformation.â

