Transphorm Releases 3.3-kW High-voltage Bridgeless Totem-pole Power Factor Correction GaN Reference Design

6/03/2018 - 11:15

Transphorm Inc. today released the first complete 3.3-kilowatt (kW) continuous conduction mode (CCM) bridgeless totem-pole power factor correction (PFC) reference design for high-voltage (HV) Gallium Nitride (GaN) power systems. The technical blueprint is used to develop AC to DC applications:

High-end front-end PFCs for merchant power supplies (servers, gaming, crypto mining, and similar multi-kW high density applications)

On-board chargers for plug in hybrid (PHEV) and battery electric vehicles (BEV)

Broad industrial power supplies

Download the TDTTP3300-RD reference design here.

High efficiency products, minimal expertise required

Transphorm designs and manufactures the highest quality, highest reliability 650 V GaN platform, yielding the only JEDEC and AEC-Q101 HV GaN transistors. The reference design delivers 99 percent efficiency using Transphormâs 3rd generation 650 V GaN FET technology (TP65H050WS â 50 mÎ© on-resistance) in an industry-preferred, robust TO-247 power package.

The TDTTP3300-RD includes all the resources required to develop products quickly without the need for deep GaN design or DSP firmware coding expertise:

Test report

Hardware design guide

Firmware design guide (with downloadable firmware)

Design schematics and Gerber files

Bill of materials (BOM)

âAs demonstrated by customer end products, Transphormâs high Q+R devices are proven to deliver what high-voltage GaN has always promised. Increased power density, efficiency, and performance with reduced system cost,â said Philip Zuk, Vice President of Technical Marketing, Transphorm. âNow, we are helping designers quickly capitalize on those benefits by eliminating design knowledge gaps. With our 3.3-kW reference design, weâre arming the industry with a roadmap that was several years in the making. We are excited to see what system innovations will be built upon this GaN foundation.â

Â Â Â Â Â Â Â TDTTP3300-RD Feature Â Â Â Â Â Benefit TP65H050WS GaN FET Â Â Â Â Â High gate robustness: Â±20 V GS(max) High noise immunity: 4.0 V TH DSP firmware-based state machine Â Â Â Â Â Enables a fully-functional converter with pre-defined operational states. TMS320F28335 DSP motherboard integration Â Â Â Â Â Well-known development tools Programmable operational parameters Â Â Â Â Â User-defined switching frequency, soft-start, fault limits, etc. Fault processing Â Â Â Â Â VIN/VOUT overvoltage, OCP, OTP, latch-off or programmable restart timers, etc. Internal auxiliary power supply Â Â Â Â Â Eliminates external supply, provides second-stage power. Applied electromagnetic interference controls Â Â Â Â Â Initial EMI standard achieved via circuit board layout and proven design techniques. Â Â Â Â Â Â Â

Welcome to the GaN Revolution!

Transphorm designs, manufactures, and sells the highest performance, highest reliability GaN semiconductors for high-voltage power conversion applications. Holding one of the largest Power GaN IP portfolios (1000+ issued and pending patents worldwide), Transphorm produces the industryâs only JEDEC and AEC-Q101 qualified GaN FETs. This is due to a vertically-integrated business approach, which allows for innovation at every stage: materials and device design and manufacture, fabrication, packaging, reference circuit designs, and application support. Transphorm: moving power electronics beyond Silicon limits. Website: transphormusa.com Twitter: @transphormusa

