Transphorm Releases 3.3-kW High-voltage Bridgeless Totem-pole Power Factor Correction GaN Reference Design

- Business Wire
Transphorm Inc. today released the first complete 3.3-kilowatt (kW) continuous conduction mode (CCM) bridgeless totem-pole power factor correction (PFC) reference design for high-voltage (HV) Gallium Nitride (GaN) power systems. The technical blueprint is used to develop AC to DC applications:
Download the TDTTP3300-RD reference design here.
High efficiency products, minimal expertise required
Transphorm designs and manufactures the highest quality, highest reliability 650 V GaN platform, yielding the only JEDEC and AEC-Q101 HV GaN transistors. The reference design delivers 99 percent efficiency using Transphormâs 3rd generation 650 V GaN FET technology (TP65H050WS â 50 mÎ© on-resistance) in an industry-preferred, robust TO-247 power package.
The TDTTP3300-RD includes all the resources required to develop products quickly without the need for deep GaN design or DSP firmware coding expertise:
âAs demonstrated by customer end products, Transphormâs high Q+R devices are proven to deliver what high-voltage GaN has always promised. Increased power density, efficiency, and performance with reduced system cost,â said Philip Zuk, Vice President of Technical Marketing, Transphorm. âNow, we are helping designers quickly capitalize on those benefits by eliminating design knowledge gaps. With our 3.3-kW reference design, weâre arming the industry with a roadmap that was several years in the making. We are excited to see what system innovations will be built upon this GaN foundation.â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|TDTTP3300-RD Feature
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Benefit
|TP65H050WS GaN FET
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|High gate robustness: Â±20 VGS(max)
High noise immunity: 4.0 VTH
|DSP firmware-based state machine
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Enables a fully-functional converter with pre-defined operational states.
|TMS320F28335 DSP motherboard integration
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|
Well-known development tools
|Programmable operational parameters
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|User-defined switching frequency, soft-start, fault limits, etc.
|Fault processing
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|VIN/VOUT overvoltage, OCP, OTP, latch-off or programmable restart timers, etc.
|Internal auxiliary power supply
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Eliminates external supply, provides second-stage power.
|Applied electromagnetic interference controls
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Initial EMI standard achieved via circuit board layout and proven design techniques.
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
Welcome to the GaN Revolution!
Transphorm designs, manufactures, and sells the highest performance, highest reliability GaN semiconductors for high-voltage power conversion applications. Holding one of the largest Power GaN IP portfolios (1000+ issued and pending patents worldwide), Transphorm produces the industryâs only JEDEC and AEC-Q101 qualified GaN FETs. This is due to a vertically-integrated business approach, which allows for innovation at every stage: materials and device design and manufacture, fabrication, packaging, reference circuit designs, and application support. Transphorm: moving power electronics beyond Silicon limits. Website: transphormusa.com Twitter: @transphormusa
Â
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180305005088/en/
Karim Benzema fue, ayer, la excepción del Real Madrid en medio de la excepcional noche blanca en el Parque de los Príncipes. El francés …
El Papa ha vuelto este miércoles a sermonear a parte de la Iglesia al afirmar que la misa es gratis, criticando así que se pida dinero para …
Airbus y el prestigioso estudio de diseño italiano Italdesign protagonizaron una de las grandes sorpresas del Salón de Ginebra del año …
Miles de estrellas de mar, crustáceos, peces y diversa fauna marina han aparecido muertos durante estos días en las costas del sur de Reino …
La primavera, que comenzará el próximo 20 de marzo a las 17:15 horas, tendrá un mes de marzo lluvioso en gran parte del territorio, pero …
Neymar Junior está más cerca del Real Madrid. O al menos, más cerca de dejar el París Saint-Germain (PSG). La culpa es, paradójicamente, …
El ministro del Interior, Juan Ignacio Zoido, ha visitado esta mañana a los padres de Gabriel Cruz, el niño desaparecido el martes de la …
La reestructuración del Real Madrid para la próxima temporada podría esconder una sorpresa en el centro de la defensa. El equipo blanco …
La crueldad de 'la Bestia del Este', la ola de frío siberiano que causó a su paso más de 50 muertos en Europa, ha dejado en Ámsterdam …
Dentro del océano de novedades que supone la 88ª edición del Salón de Ginebra, Nissan presenta al mundo la actualización, lavado de …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Machismo en los círculos de poder
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens