Universal Laser Systems® Expands Portfolio of Laser MaterialProcessing Systems with the ULTRA Platform Series

6/03/2018 - 10:25

ULTRA platform-based laser systems are designed and ideally suited for precision laser cutting, laser ablation, and laser surface modification in manufacturing, research and development, academic research and prototyping environments. Major features of the series include rapid, high-accuracy laser beam positioning, and the flexibility to be configured with 9.3 and 10.6 µm CO 2 lasers and 1.06 µm fiber lasers. All lasers are air-cooled in a range of power from 10 to 150 watts for CO 2 and 40 to 50 watts for fiber lasers.

The variety of wavelengths and power ranges make the ULTRA platforms highly effective in the areas of organic material modification, including plastic films, industrial fabrics, engineering plastics, laminating adhesives, composite materials, and many others utilized in Aerospace, Automotive, Electronics, Medical Devices and Battery Manufacturing.

Key features of the ULTRA series include MultiWave and MultiWave Hybrid™ processing capabilities, precision focusing with autofocus, adjustable laser power density, an automation interface, camera registration, an integrated, touchscreen user interface, and support for fire detection and suppression.

The ULTRA 9MW platform offers MultiWave processing for thin materials and supports one interchangeable CO 2 or fiber laser source.

For ultimate materials processing flexibility, the ULTRA 9MWH, equipped with MultiWave Hybrid technology, can process the broadest range of compatible materials. This unique technology uses a combined beam of laser power containing up to three wavelengths – 9.3 µm, 10.6 µm, and 1.06 µm – in a single coaxial beam. Each spectral component of the beam is independently controlled and can be modulated in real time.

Learn more about this technology at https://www.ulsinc.com/products/platforms/ultra-9mw and https://www.ulsinc.com/products/platforms/ultra-9mwh.

