ExaGrid Named a ´Finalist´ by Network Computing in 2018 Awards

6/03/2018 - 10:25

ExaGridÂ®, a leading provider of hyper-converged secondary storage for backup, today announced that its EX40000E backup storage appliance with data deduplication has once again been selected as a finalist by Network Computing for its 2018 âReturn on Investmentâ award. Winners will be announced at the 2018 Network Computing Awards ceremony in London on March 22, 2018.

Network Computingâs âReturn on Investmentâ award was first introduced â and won by ExaGrid â in 2015 and represents the solution which helps organizations reduce operating costs and/or improve productivity. ExaGrid is the only vendor in its market to provide a purpose-built, scale-out approach to disk-based backup with deduplication, protecting its customers from the requisite forklift upgrades that they face with competitive approaches as their data grows.

ExaGridâs backup storage appliances cost less than those of its competition, not just up front but over time as well, with the flexibility to mix and match any size or age appliance in a single system, protecting customers from product obsolescence and providing ongoing investment protection. Consequently, by selecting ExaGrid as its strategic disk-based backup system, a customer can be certain that its investment is protected â particularly in light of ExaGridâs five-year price protection guarantee â and will deliver increasing value over time.

âWe are proud to be acknowledged by Network Computing as a finalist in this yearâs Network Computing Awards in the âReturn on Investmentâ category. This nomination reflects our ongoing efforts and steadfast commitment to deliver the fastest and most cost-effective disk-based backup solution,â said Bill Andrews, CEO of ExaGrid.

ExaGridâs nomination follows its strong momentum with the recent introduction of the companyâs most innovative technology to date with the release of its EX63000E appliance, doubling the full backup capacity of a single system comprised of 32 EX63000E appliances to a 2PB full backup (with offsite long-term data retention of up to 4PB) at an ingest rate of 432TB/hr.

âFrom day one, ExaGrid has focused its efforts entirely on the development of a purpose-built backup storage solution. We continue to be the only vendor with this single focus, which is why we offer the most superior product solution in this space. It is also why we are the only vendor able to offer true investment protection against the ravages of data growth â something the scale-up offerings of our competitors canât offer. This award underscores the importance for a customer who is using scale-up technology and hitting capacity to switch to ExaGrid to best protect their investment,â Andrews said.

ExaGridâs published customer success stories and enterprise stories number over 350, more than all other vendors in the space combined. These narratives demonstrate how satisfied customers are with ExaGridâs unique architectural approach, differentiated product, and unrivalled customer support. Customers consistently state that not only is the product best-in-class, but âit just works.â

About ExaGrid

ExaGrid provides hyper-converged secondary storage for backup with data deduplication, a unique landing zone, and scale-out architecture. ExaGridâs landing zone provides for the fastest backups, restores, and instant VM recoveries. Its scale-out architecture includes full appliances in a scale-out system and ensures a fixed-length backup window as data grows, eliminating expensive forklift upgrades. Visit us at www.exagrid.com or connect with us on LinkedIn. See what our customers have to say about their own ExaGrid experiences and why they now spend significantly less time on backup.

ExaGrid is a registered trademark of ExaGrid Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders.

