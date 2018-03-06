STATS Extends Multi-Year Agreement to Provide Sports Data Information for Microsoft

- Business Wire
Today, STATS, the worldwide leader in sports data and intelligence, announced the renewal and expansion of its relationship with Microsoft to power live and in-season sports data, including access to STATS Widgets.
With the partnership extension, STATS will continue to provide Microsoft with coverage across North American and international sports. In addition, STATS will now provide STATS Widgets for MLB, NFL, NBA, NHL, NCAA football and basketball, golf, tennis, auto racing and cricket.
STATS leads the industry with the fastest and most accurate data feeds, validated independently by Northwestern University, allowing Microsoft to engage with billions of sports fans around the world through live scoring, player statistics and game information.
âSTATS is honored and excited to expand our work with Microsoftâone of the worldâs most innovative and impactful companiesâand to help them engage sports fans wherever they can be found,â said Carl Mergele, Chief Executive Officer at STATS. âWe look forward to collaborating with Microsoft to discover new ways to deliver sports data and meaningful experiences across its platforms.â
The extension continues a longstanding relationship between STATS and Microsoft, where the two companies will continue collaborating on developing meaningful experiences and new offerings. STATSâ award-winning data science team has been at the forefront of expanding the capabilities of sports data through AI and computer learning, which will serve as a basis for new ways for fans to more closely follow their favorite sports, teams and players.
About STATS
STATS is the global leader in sports intelligence, operating at the intersection of sports and technology. The worldâs most innovative brands, technology companies, leagues and dozens of world championship teams trust STATS to find their winning edge. STATS combines the industryâs fastest and most accurate data platform with video analysis, sports content and research, player tracking through STATS SportVUÂ®, and a range of customizable digital solutions for brands. The pioneer of live sports data, STATS continues to speed innovation in the industry enhancing both team performance and fan experience. For more information, go to www.stats.com and follow STATS on Twitter @STATSEngage.
Â
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180305005830/en/
La compañía automovilística Jaguar Land Rover ha presentado en el Salón de Ginebra la nueva edición limitada Range Rover SV Coupé, de …
Karim Benzema fue, ayer, la excepción del Real Madrid en medio de la excepcional noche blanca en el Parque de los Príncipes. El francés …
El Papa ha vuelto este miércoles a sermonear a parte de la Iglesia al afirmar que la misa es gratis, criticando así que se pida dinero para …
Airbus y el prestigioso estudio de diseño italiano Italdesign protagonizaron una de las grandes sorpresas del Salón de Ginebra del año …
Miles de estrellas de mar, crustáceos, peces y diversa fauna marina han aparecido muertos durante estos días en las costas del sur de Reino …
La primavera, que comenzará el próximo 20 de marzo a las 17:15 horas, tendrá un mes de marzo lluvioso en gran parte del territorio, pero …
Neymar Junior está más cerca del Real Madrid. O al menos, más cerca de dejar el París Saint-Germain (PSG). La culpa es, paradójicamente, …
El ministro del Interior, Juan Ignacio Zoido, ha visitado esta mañana a los padres de Gabriel Cruz, el niño desaparecido el martes de la …
La reestructuración del Real Madrid para la próxima temporada podría esconder una sorpresa en el centro de la defensa. El equipo blanco …
La crueldad de 'la Bestia del Este', la ola de frío siberiano que causó a su paso más de 50 muertos en Europa, ha dejado en Ámsterdam …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Machismo en los círculos de poder
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens