RiverRock Launches LinkedTrade, The Most Advanced IndependentStructured Products Multi-Dealer Platform In Europe

- Business Wire
RiverRock is delighted to announce the launch of its digital Structured Products multi-dealer platform LinkedTrade, developed by its FinTech arm, RiverRock Technology Solutions.
LinkedTrade leads the way in the digital transformation of the structured products industry using the latest technology to outperform traditional services and provide immediate responses to clientsâ needs.
LinkedTrade is a SaaS platform which enables Private Banks and Asset Managers to provide their clients with cutting-edge tools and ground-breaking solutions in designing and trading bespoke structured products.
LinkedTrade is easy to use, fast, highly scalable and can easily be connected and integrated with any in-house systems. It is adaptable and makes structured products accessible in any investment portfolios.
âNew opportunities provided by artificial intelligence highlight the need to implement such solutions within our industry. We strongly believe in our ability to help our clients invest in structured products in a brand-new way through our digital platform LinkedTradeâ commented Nicolas Gaumont-Prat, Managing Director.
âWe also provide our clients with personalised tools for suitability assessment, price comparison and lifecycle monitoringâ commented Mikael Mallion, Managing Director.
Speaking about the importance of the digital transformation, Michel PÃ©retiÃ©, CEO of RiverRock European Capital Partners LLP, said: âWe are absolutely delighted with the launch of LinkedTrade, as part of our strategy to embrace digital solutions in the development of our businesses.â
About RiverRock Group
Established in 2009, RiverRock is an independent alternative investment management company providing alternative investment solutions to investors and customised capital solutions to SMEs in Europe. Headquartered in London and with offices in Paris, Milan and Luxembourg, RiverRock offers a broad range of merchant banking services.
RiverRock Securities offers clients diversified capital market products including designing and trading bespoke structured products.
RiverRock Technology Solutions is an innovative FinTech solutions provider for structured investments.
LinkedTrade is a Registered Trademark of RiverRock Technology Solutions Limited, incorporated and registered in England and Wales with company number 8666949.
Â
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180302005294/en/
La compañía automovilística Jaguar Land Rover ha presentado en el Salón de Ginebra la nueva edición limitada Range Rover SV Coupé, de …
Karim Benzema fue, ayer, la excepción del Real Madrid en medio de la excepcional noche blanca en el Parque de los Príncipes. El francés …
El Papa ha vuelto este miércoles a sermonear a parte de la Iglesia al afirmar que la misa es gratis, criticando así que se pida dinero para …
Airbus y el prestigioso estudio de diseño italiano Italdesign protagonizaron una de las grandes sorpresas del Salón de Ginebra del año …
Miles de estrellas de mar, crustáceos, peces y diversa fauna marina han aparecido muertos durante estos días en las costas del sur de Reino …
La primavera, que comenzará el próximo 20 de marzo a las 17:15 horas, tendrá un mes de marzo lluvioso en gran parte del territorio, pero …
Neymar Junior está más cerca del Real Madrid. O al menos, más cerca de dejar el París Saint-Germain (PSG). La culpa es, paradójicamente, …
El ministro del Interior, Juan Ignacio Zoido, ha visitado esta mañana a los padres de Gabriel Cruz, el niño desaparecido el martes de la …
La reestructuración del Real Madrid para la próxima temporada podría esconder una sorpresa en el centro de la defensa. El equipo blanco …
La crueldad de 'la Bestia del Este', la ola de frío siberiano que causó a su paso más de 50 muertos en Europa, ha dejado en Ámsterdam …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Machismo en los círculos de poder
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens