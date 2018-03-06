RiverRock Launches LinkedTrade, The Most Advanced IndependentStructured Products Multi-Dealer Platform In Europe

Empresas y finanzas
6/03/2018

Business Wire

RiverRock is delighted to announce the launch of its digital Structured Products multi-dealer platform LinkedTrade, developed by its FinTech arm, RiverRock Technology Solutions.

LinkedTrade leads the way in the digital transformation of the structured products industry using the latest technology to outperform traditional services and provide immediate responses to clientsâ needs.

LinkedTrade is a SaaS platform which enables Private Banks and Asset Managers to provide their clients with cutting-edge tools and ground-breaking solutions in designing and trading bespoke structured products.

LinkedTrade is easy to use, fast, highly scalable and can easily be connected and integrated with any in-house systems. It is adaptable and makes structured products accessible in any investment portfolios.

âNew opportunities provided by artificial intelligence highlight the need to implement such solutions within our industry. We strongly believe in our ability to help our clients invest in structured products in a brand-new way through our digital platform LinkedTradeâ commented Nicolas Gaumont-Prat, Managing Director.

âWe also provide our clients with personalised tools for suitability assessment, price comparison and lifecycle monitoringâ commented Mikael Mallion, Managing Director.

Speaking about the importance of the digital transformation, Michel PÃ©retiÃ©, CEO of RiverRock European Capital Partners LLP, said: âWe are absolutely delighted with the launch of LinkedTrade, as part of our strategy to embrace digital solutions in the development of our businesses.â

About RiverRock Group

Established in 2009, RiverRock is an independent alternative investment management company providing alternative investment solutions to investors and customised capital solutions to SMEs in Europe. Headquartered in London and with offices in Paris, Milan and Luxembourg, RiverRock offers a broad range of merchant banking services.

RiverRock Securities offers clients diversified capital market products including designing and trading bespoke structured products.

RiverRock Technology Solutions is an innovative FinTech solutions provider for structured investments.

LinkedTrade is a Registered Trademark of RiverRock Technology Solutions Limited, incorporated and registered in England and Wales with company number 8666949.

www.linkedtrade.eu

Â 

