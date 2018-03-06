Gilead Presents Data From Phase 3 Study Evaluating Women Who Switched to Biktarvy® (Bictegravir, Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Alafenamide) From a Boosted Protease Inhibitor-Based Regimen or Boosted Elvitegravir-Containing Regimen

- Business Wire
Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) today announced 48-week results from a Phase 3 study (Study 1961) of 470 virologically suppressed adult women with HIV infection, evaluating the efficacy and safety of switching from a boosted protease inhibitor (bPI) or boosted elvitegravir-containing regimen to BiktarvyÂ® (bictegravir 50mg/emtricitabine 200mg/tenofovir alafenamide 25mg), a once-daily single tablet regimen. In the ongoing study, Biktarvy was found to be statistically non-inferior to regimens containing a bPI or boosted elvitegravir and demonstrated no treatment-emergent resistance at 48 weeks. The data were presented at the International Workshop on HIV and Women and at the 2018 Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections (CROI) in Boston (Poster 2539).
âIn this study, women who switched to Biktarvy maintained high levels of viral suppression, comparable to those who remained on a baseline regimen of either GenvoyaÂ®, StribildÂ® or ATV+RTV+FTC/TDF, and none of the participants on Biktarvy developed treatment-emergent resistance,â said Cissy Kityo, MD, Deputy Executive Director of Joint Clinical Research Centre, Kampala, Uganda and lead investigator on the study. âConducting this women-only study on an international scale helps to further demonstrate that Biktarvy may be appropriate for a wide range of people living with HIV.â
Biktarvy is indicated as a complete regimen for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in adults who have no antiretroviral treatment history or to replace the current antiretroviral regimen in those who are virologically suppressed (HIV-1 RNA < 50 c/mL) on a stable antiretroviral regimen for at least three months with no history of treatment failure and no known substitutions associated with resistance to the individual components of Biktarvy. No dosage adjustment of Biktarvy is required in patients with estimated creatinine clearance greater than or equal to 30 mL per minute. Biktarvy has a Boxed Warning in its product label regarding the risk of post treatment acute exacerbation of hepatitis B. See below for Important Safety Information.
In Study 1961, a total of 470 virologically suppressed adult women taking a regimen of atazanavir (ATV) + ritonavir (RTV) + emtricitabine/tenofovir disoproxil fumarate (FTC/TDF), Stribild(elvitegravir 150mg/cobicistat 150mg/emtricitabine 200mg/tenofovir disoproxil fumarate 300mg) or Genvoya (elvitegravir 150mg/cobicistat 150mg/emtricitabine 200mg/tenofovir alafenamide 10mg) were randomized 1:1 to switch to open-label Biktarvy or stay on their baseline regimen (SBR). At Week 48, the primary endpoint of the study, switching to Biktarvy was non-inferior to continuing an SBR with 1.7 percent of participants in both the Biktarvy and the SBR arms having HIV-1 RNA â¥50 c/mL (difference 0.0 percent; 95 percent CI: -2.9 percent to 2.9 percent, p=1.00); the proportion of patients with HIV-1 RNA < 50 c/mL was 95.7 percent in the Biktarvy arm and 95.3 percent in the SBR arm, according to FDA snapshot algorithm.
No patients in the Biktarvy treatment arm developed treatment-emergent resistance, while one patient taking Genvoya in the SBR arm developed an emergent M184M/I/V mutation. No renal adverse events leading to discontinuations and no cases of proximal renal tubulopathy occurred in either arm. The most commonly reported adverse events (all grades) in both arms included nasopharyngitis, upper respiratory tract infection, headache, vulvovaginal candidiasis and urinary tract infection. No patient in either treatment group discontinued the study due to an adverse event.
Demographic and baseline characteristics of the study participants were balanced with 37 percent Black, 28 percent white, 22 percent Asian and 16 percent Hispanic or Latina, a median age of 39 years and a median CD4 count of 686 cells/ÂµL. Participants were recruited in the Dominican Republic, Russia, Thailand, Uganda and the United States.
âGilead is committed to researching and developing treatments that have the potential to be used in a broad range of patients, including women who have traditionally been underrepresented in HIV clinical trials,â said Norbert Bischofberger, PhD, Executive Vice President, Research and Development and Chief Scientific Officer, Gilead Sciences. âThis study demonstrates that Biktarvy offers a safety and efficacy profile that may help to care for women living with HIV.â
Additional clinical trials of Biktarvy are ongoing, including a study in adolescents and children living with HIV. Biktarvy is only approved for use in adults.
Biktarvy was approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on February 7, 2018. A marketing authorization application for Biktarvy is under review in the European Union.
Biktarvy does not cure HIV infection or AIDS.
Further information about the clinical study can be found atÂ www.clinicaltrials.gov.
Important U.S. Safety Information for Biktarvy
BOXED WARNING: POST TREATMENT ACUTE EXACERBATION OF HEPATITIS B
Contraindications
Warnings and precautions
Adverse reactions
Drug interactions
Dosage and administration
Pregnancy and lactation
About Gilead Sciences
Gilead Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes innovative therapeutics in areas of unmet medical need. The companyâs mission is to advance the care of patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Gilead has operations in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.
For nearly 30 years, Gilead has been a leading innovator in the field of HIV, driving advances in treatment, prevention, testing and linkage to care, and cure research. Today, itâs estimated that more than 10 million people living with HIV globally receive antiretroviral therapy provided by Gilead or one of the companyâs manufacturing partners.
Forward-Looking Statement
This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, including the risk that physicians may not see the benefits of prescribing Biktarvy. In addition, the European Union and other regulatory authorities may not approve Biktarvy in the currently anticipated timelines or at all, and any marketing approvals, if granted, may have significant limitations on their use. These risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those referred to in the forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These and other risks are described in detail in Gileadâs Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to Gilead, and Gilead assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.
U.S. full prescribing information for Biktarvy, Stribild and Genvoya, includingÂ BOXED WARNINGS, are available atÂ www.gilead.com.
Biktarvy, Stribild and Genvoya are trademarks ofÂ Gilead Sciences, Inc., or its related companies.
For more information on Gilead Sciences, please visit the companyâs website at www.gilead.com, follow Gilead on Twitter (@GileadSciences) or call Gilead Public Affairs at 1-800-GILEAD-5 or 1-650-574-3000.
Â
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180305006166/en/
La compañía automovilística Jaguar Land Rover ha presentado en el Salón de Ginebra la nueva edición limitada Range Rover SV Coupé, de …
Karim Benzema fue, ayer, la excepción del Real Madrid en medio de la excepcional noche blanca en el Parque de los Príncipes. El francés …
El Papa ha vuelto este miércoles a sermonear a parte de la Iglesia al afirmar que la misa es gratis, criticando así que se pida dinero para …
Airbus y el prestigioso estudio de diseño italiano Italdesign protagonizaron una de las grandes sorpresas del Salón de Ginebra del año …
Miles de estrellas de mar, crustáceos, peces y diversa fauna marina han aparecido muertos durante estos días en las costas del sur de Reino …
La primavera, que comenzará el próximo 20 de marzo a las 17:15 horas, tendrá un mes de marzo lluvioso en gran parte del territorio, pero …
Neymar Junior está más cerca del Real Madrid. O al menos, más cerca de dejar el París Saint-Germain (PSG). La culpa es, paradójicamente, …
El ministro del Interior, Juan Ignacio Zoido, ha visitado esta mañana a los padres de Gabriel Cruz, el niño desaparecido el martes de la …
La reestructuración del Real Madrid para la próxima temporada podría esconder una sorpresa en el centro de la defensa. El equipo blanco …
La crueldad de 'la Bestia del Este', la ola de frío siberiano que causó a su paso más de 50 muertos en Europa, ha dejado en Ámsterdam …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Machismo en los círculos de poder
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens