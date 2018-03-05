330 43

New Nordson EFD Performus X Series Fluid Dispensers are Built Toughfor Industrial Use

5/03/2018 - 17:05

Nordson EFD, a Nordson company (NASDAQ: NDSN), the worldâs leading precision fluid dispensing systems manufacturer, introduces Performusâ¢ X Series fluid dispensers that deliver reliable benchtop dispensing control for general applications in the electronics, life science, consumer goods, and automotive industries. The new air-powered (or pneumatic) fluid dispensers reduce production costs and improve yields through controlled application of assembly fluids dispensed using syringe barrels and reduced operator-to-operator variability.

The Performus X100 features a 0-100 psi (0-7 bar) pressure regulator for applying low- to high-viscosity fluids such as glue, oil, grease, silicone, sealant, cyanoacrylate, UV-cure adhesives, and dispensing paste such as SolderPlusÂ® solder paste. The Performus X15 features a 0-15 psi (0-1 bar) pressure regulator for greater control when dispensing low-viscosity or thin fluids such as solvents.

âOur new Performus X Series combines the top features from the Performus line in terms of ease of use, reliability, and performance,â said Vlad Konopelko, Global Product Line Manager ÃÂ¢ÃâÃâ¬ Dispensers, Nordson EFD. âDesign improvements include metal housing for increased physical protection, making the units more durable for industrial assembly applications. We also made the units easier to service in post-warranty scenarios.â

The housing also acts as a faraday cage for improved EMI/RFI protection, and the unit features a chassis connection for grounding to shunt leakage current and enhance system electrostatic discharge (ESD) protection.

In addition, both the Performus X100 and Performus X15 feature a Steady, Timed, and Teach mode of operation. The Teach function makes it simple to program the time required for the desired fluid deposit amount. Vacuum control keeps thin fluids from dripping between cycles. The dispensers feature digital time and pressure display, and can easily switch between psi and bar units of measurement. A comprehensive selection of replacement parts make the units easy to maintain and service in the field. Performus X100 and X15 also feature an I/O connection and universal power supply.

About Nordson EFD

Nordson EFD designs and manufactures precision fluid dispensing systems for benchtop assembly processes and automated assembly lines. By enabling manufacturers to apply the same amount of adhesive, lubricant or other assembly fluid to every part, every time, EFD dispensing systems are helping companies in a wide variety of industries increase throughput, improve quality, and lower their production costs. Other fluid management capabilities include high-quality syringe barrels and cartridges for packaging one- and two-component materials, along with a wide variety of fittings, couplers and connectors for controlling fluid flow in medical, biopharmaceutical and industrial environments. The company is also a leading formulator of specialty solder pastes for dispensing and printing applications in the electronics industry.

About Nordson Corporation

Nordson engineers, manufactures, and markets differentiated products and systems used for dispensing and processing adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants and biomaterials; and for managing fluids, testing and inspecting for quality, treating surfaces and curing. These products are supported with extensive application expertise and direct global sales and service. We serve a wide variety of consumer non-durable, consumer durable and technology end markets including packaging, nonwovens, electronics, medical, appliances, energy, transportation, building and construction, and general product assembly and finishing. Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, the company has operations and support offices in more than 30 countries. Visit Nordson on the web at nordson.com, twitter.com/Nordson_Corp or facebook.com/nordson.

