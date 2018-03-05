330 43

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Announces First Global FranchiseAlliance

5/03/2018 - 14:35

- Business Wire

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices today announced the signing of its first global franchisee, Rubina Real Estate GmbH, an award-winning real estate brokerage serving central Berlin and neighboring regions. The brokerage will operate as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Rubina Real Estate starting in April.

âRubina Real Estate is an ideal fit for our network and weâre excited that it will carry the distinction of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServicesâ first franchisee abroad,â said Gino Blefari, president and CEO of the network. âThe brokerageâs business acumen and dedication to service and growth mirror our own values and aspirations. As important, Rubina Real Estate is a market leader and is wonderfully positioned in Berlinâs vibrant real estate market.â

Along with serving the German capital region, Rubina Real Estate attracts buyers and investors to Berlin from China, India and the Middle East. The firm is an industry authority on the residential sector and is often used as a source of real estate insight among banks, lenders and real estate developers.

Rubina is a perennial honoree for Germany in the prestigious International Property Awards held each fall in London. In 2017, the brokerage was named Best Real Estate Agency and Best Property Consultant (Marketing) for all of Europe.

âWe are proud to bring the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brand to Berlin, Germany and other key markets in which we serve clients,â said Carsten Heinrich, co-founder and managing director of Rubina Real Estate. âThe brand carries the name of Warren Buffettâs Berkshire Hathaway Inc., one of the worldâs most respected and trusted corporations. We believe the brand will be warmly embraced in our markets and will help us build our global brand bridging Europe, Asia and America. We look forward to a new era of growth as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Rubina Real Estate.â

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices continues as Americaâs fastest-growing real estate brokerage network, with more than 45,000 agents and 1,400 offices named to the brand since its launch in September 2013. The network will provide Rubina Real Estate with a powerful tool suite focusing on lead generation and network referrals, marketing and social media support, international listing syndication, professional education, business consultation and more.

Heinrich, who with his leadership team will be formally introduced to the network March 5 during Berkshire Hathaway HomeServicesâ annual Sales Convention in San Antonio, Texas, said he and his team look forward to exchanging client referrals with network brokerages and engaging with the U.S. real estate market. âOur alliance will be mutually beneficial,â he said. âThe brand is poised for great success globally; our company is ready and eager to grow, as well.â

Blefari said Rubina Real Estate opens the door to additional global franchisees. âWeâve approached global network expansion very carefully and methodically,â he explained. âWe will continue to name high-quality franchisees in the months ahead in Europe, Asia, North America and beyond.â

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices began global expansion in 2016 by first building infrastructure including the launch of a powerful property search platform on its website, www.berkshirehathawayhs.com. Global shoppers of U.S. real estate may translate the site in 12 languages, and their property searches yield the most residential listings in any city serviced by a Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices franchisee. The network also initiated listing syndication programs that broadcast its U.S. franchiseesâ listings to real estate websites worldwide.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Rubina Real Estate

Rubina Real Estate is a Berlin-based real estate brokerage company under the leadership of Managing Partner Carsten Heinrich. Since its founding in 2011, Rubina Real Estate GmbH has focused on acquiring international investors for the German real estate market, especially from China, India and the Arab world. Rubina Real Estate GmbH has already been awarded the European Property Awards Real Estate several times. Visit http://www.rubinarealestate.com/en/.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, based in Irvine, CA, is a real estate brokerage network built for a new era in residential real estate. The network, among the few organizations entrusted to use the world-renowned Berkshire Hathaway name, brings to the real estate market a definitive mark of trust, integrity, stability and longevity. The brand was just recognized for âHighest Overall Satisfaction for Repeat Home Sellers Among National Full Service Real Estate Firmsâ in J.D. Powerâs 2017 Home Buyer/Seller Satisfaction Study. Visit www.berkshirehathawayhs.com.

