330 43

OpenGate Capital Completes Acquisition of Jøtul Group

5/03/2018 - 13:25

- Business Wire

OpenGate Capital, a global private equity firm, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of JÃ¸tul Group (âJÃ¸tulâ), a leading manufacturer of residential stoves and fireplaces, from Ratos AB (STO: RATO-B), a Swedish listed investment company.

âHistorically, JÃ¸tul suffered from the impact of high market volatility and underinvestment that made itÂ more susceptible to fluctuating customer demand,â said Andrew Nikou, founder and CEO of OpenGate Capital. âJÃ¸tul has a tremendous heritage, an excellent brand name, and a lot of untapped value. Today, we are focusing on that untapped potential and investing in JÃ¸tulâs future with our integrated value creation strategy. Weâre very excited with the acquisition of JÃ¸tul and welcome the business and its employees into our portfolio.â

Julien Lagreze, a Partner in OpenGate Capitalâs Paris office, stated, âJÃ¸tulâs leading position in the global, home comfort heating market presents significant opportunities for growth. We have been exploring add-on acquisitions of businesses that could be tucked into the JÃ¸tul portfolio and possibly create synergies, deepen the product portfolio, and expand markets. And, working with JÃ¸tulâs management team, our operations efforts are well underway as we transition the business and roll out our full potential plan. This is an exciting investment for OpenGate and weâre looking forward to working with the JÃ¸tul team in the months and years ahead.â

Headquartered in Fredrikstad, Norway, JÃ¸tul was founded in 1853 and is one of the most well-known and respected brands globally in the home comfort heating industry. JÃ¸tul products include cast iron and metal sheet stoves, inserts, and fireplaces fueled by wood, gas, and pellets. Products are sold under the brand names JÃ¸tul, Scan, Atra, and Ild, and are distributed in 45 countries across Europe, North America, and Asia primarily through networks of exclusive and multi-brand specialty dealers.

JÃ¸tul is the eighth acquisition through OpenGate Capitalâs first institutional fund following the firmâs previous acquisitions of Power Partners, Energi Fenestration Solutions, Bois & MatÃ©riaux, Alfatherm, EverZinc, Hufcor, and Mersive Technologies.

About OpenGate Capital

OpenGate Capital is a global private equity firm specializing in the acquisition and operation of businesses to create new value through operational improvements, innovation, and growth. Established in 2005, OpenGate Capital is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, with a European office in Paris, France. OpenGateâs professionals possess the critical skills needed to acquire, transition, operate, build, and scale successful businesses. To date, OpenGate Capital, through its legacy and fund investments, has executed more than 30 acquisitions, including corporate carve-outs, management buy-outs, special situations, and transactions with private sellers across North America and Europe. To learn more about OpenGate, please visit www.opengatecapital.com.

About JÃ¸tul

JÃ¸tul manufactures cast-iron stoves and fireplaces, inserts, and cassettes. JÃ¸tul has a strong global market position through the groupâs primary brands JÃ¸tul and Scan. Manufacturing mainly takes place in Norway and Denmark, with smaller units in France and the U.S. The companyâs products are sold worldwide through its sales subsidiaries and distributors. To learn more about JÃ¸tul, please visit www.jotul.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180305005389/en/

PUBLICIDAD