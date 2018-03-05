SailPoint Provides Customers the Freedom of Choice in Identity Governance Deployment: SaaS, Public Cloud, Data Center, or Managed Service

- Business Wire
SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SAIL), the leader in enterprise identity governance, today unveiled the companyâs comprehensive delivery strategy that provides customers with deployment options for their identity governance platform, spanning: software-as-a-service, in the public cloud, in their own data center or from a managed service provider.SailPoint is the first and only vendor to offer a comprehensive identity governance platform while providing customers with the freedom to choose the deployment option that best suits their needs.
âGlobal enterprises face a myriad of changing business requirements, which in turn is forcing them to evolve their infrastructure. Some organizations are moving to a cloud-first strategy while others are looking for a delivery option that reduces their needs for skilled staff and limits infrastructure capital expenses,â said Kevin Cunningham, Chief Strategy Officer and Co-founder for SailPoint. âRegardless of their preference in approach, every enterprise needs an identity governance platform that manages their entire hybrid IT environment. We found that providing our customers with a comprehensive set of deployment options gave them the freedom to choose the identity governance delivery strategy that best aligns with their infrastructure strategy.â
SailPointâs Customer-Driven Delivery Strategy
Global enterprises can choose to deploy SailPointâs market-leading identity governance solutions via the following comprehensive options:
âThe market has matured and evolved with enterprises now having varying preferences in deployment models,â continued Cunningham. âWhile some of our largest customers favor migration to the public cloud, others choose to remain on-premises. On the other hand, a fast-emerging mid-market enterprise company may favor a SaaS offering. Between the two is the emerging MSP market. We are pleased to be offering our customers a choice in deployment options.â
SailPoint works with a range of MSP partners including the global systems integrators and regional resellers. Some of our current partners include Accenture, Column Technologies, Grabowsky, IDMWORKS, NNIT and PwC.
âOur clients want immediate value from identity governance tools. They needÂ fast deployment patterns, platform variety and security services to ensure resiliency is delivered for internal and external users as capabilities scale,â said Rex Thexton, managing director, Digital Identity, Accenture Security. âThis combined with an identity governance strategy delivers the critical security-first approach that is needed to help our clients drive risk out of their programs with velocity.â
âOur customers are looking for the quickest time to value when deploying an identity governance program,â said Richard Mardling, Director, Identity & Access Management, PwC. âBy offering a variety of deployment options, including the ability to deploy as a managed service, we can tailor identity governance programs for our customers that best suits their business environment. This enables our customers to more quickly realize the impact that identity has on their business.â
To learn more about how SailPointâs comprehensive deployment options can help enterprises of all sizes deploy an identity governance program, please attend our webinar, âThe Power of Choice â Identity Governance for your Modern Enterpriseâ on Wednesday, April 11, 2018 at 10 am CST | 4 pm GMT.
SailPoint: The Power of Identityâ¢
SailPoint, the leader in enterprise identity governance, brings the Power of Identity to customers around the world. SailPointâs open identity platform gives organizations the power to enter new markets, scale their workforces, embrace new technologies, innovate faster and compete on a global basis. As both an industry pioneer and market leader in identity governance, SailPoint delivers security, operational efficiency and compliance to enterprises with complex IT environments. SailPointÂ´s customers are among the worldâs largest companies in a wide range of industries, including: 6 of the top 15 banks, 4 of the top 6 healthcare insurance and managed care providers, 8 of the top 15 property and casualty insurance providers, 5 of the top 15 pharmaceutical companies, and 11 of the largest 15 federal agencies.
