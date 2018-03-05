330 43

Mobidiag Implements High Throughput Manufacturing Lines to Answer Growing Needs for Novodiag® Cartridges

Mobidiag Ltd, a Finnish molecular diagnostics for infectious diseases company, today announced it has signed an agreement with Ginolis, expert in assembly automation and high precision liquid handling solutions. Through the implementation of cutting-edge production lines from Ginolis, Mobidiag will be able to answer growing needs in molecular diagnostics for routine use and anticipate the production of upcoming NovodiagÂ® test cartridges.

Launched in December 2017, the new NovodiagÂ® solution allows direct analysis of a patient sample placed in a disposable cartridge and delivers comprehensive results in about an hour, compared to days with well-established culture methods. NovodiagÂ® helps make treatment decisions faster and more accurate, avoiding for example the unnecessary use of antibiotics.

âThe innovative Novodiag cartridge has been developed at Mobidiag thanks to the combination of multidisciplinary teams and expertise. The cartridge includes state-of-the-art technologies such as qPCR and microarray, bringing with them some specific requirements and constraints. We then needed to successfully automate our processes and move from a small scale production capacity to industrial volumes without compromising quality and costs. Thanks to its cutting-edge modular platforms and expertise in diagnostics processes, we are confident that Ginolis will bring the most relevant solution to support us in our growing activityâ, says Tuomas Tenkanen, CEO at Mobidiag.

The manufacturing solution developed for Mobidiag is based on Ginolisâ modular Xanthia automation platform. Its compact and modular design allows for high quality automation within a small footprint, saving valuable space in the clean room environment. In addition to Ginolisâ patented dispensing technology, the line is equipped with laser welding, precision assembly, ultrasonic welding and line confocal imaging (LCI) for quality inspection.

âThe demand for molecular diagnostics is on the rise and we are proud to continue our long-standing cooperation with Mobidiag. Both companies share a dedication to innovation and high qualityâ, says Ginolis CEO Teijo Fabritius. âThis line is a testament to the scalability of our flexible modular solutions and ability to integrate the entire manufacturing process on one platform.â

Antibiotic resistance is one of the greatest threats to the worldÂ´s health. According to the World Health Organization, the number of antibiotic-resistant bacteria grows at an alarming rate worldwide and all efforts should be taken to stop this development. Fast and reliable diagnostics are needed to detect resistance and thereby reduce the use of antibiotics.

With rapid tests and high-capacity production lines, Mobidiag is able to respond to rapidly growing requirements for infection diagnosis, including antibiotic resistance. A NovodiagÂ® cartridge currently under development and planned to be released in mid-2018.

About NovodiagÂ®

The NovodiagÂ® solution allows direct analysis of a patient sample placed in a disposable cartridge and delivers comprehensive results in about an hour.

Combining qPCR and microarray technologies, Novodiag offers an all in one solution for on-demand targeted and syndromic testing.

This molecular diagnostic solution offers an easy to use and cost-efficient method, with very limited hands-on-time and without the need for much technical expertise. Novodiag is particularly suitable for low volumes and on demand testing for clinical laboratories.

About Mobidiag Ltd.

Established in 2000, Mobidiag develops and commercializes innovative solutions to advance the diagnosis of infectious diseases and serves the European clinical diagnostics market since 2008. Mobidiag is headquartered in Espoo, Finland, with an R&D center in France and subsidiaries in UK and Sweden.

Combining Amplidiag and Novodiag solutions, Mobidiag offers a comprehensive line of products for fast, reliable and cost-efficient diagnostics for infectious diseases and antibiotic resistances. Mobidiag is able to cover all laboratories requirements no matter their size, throughput and centralized/ decentralized organization.

About Ginolis Ltd.

Ginolis specializes in providing high-quality automation, liquid handling and quality control solutions for the production and processing of healthcare consumables. The company is privately owned and headquartered in Oulu, Finland, with sites in Uppsala, Sweden, San Diego, USA and Suzhou, China.

