SailPoint Named a Leader in the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration for the Fifth Consecutive Time

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SAIL), the leader in enterprise identity governance, today announced it has once again been named a Leader in Gartnerâs âMagic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration (IGA),â published on February 21, 2018. After Gartner conducted a company and product evaluation of SailPointâs IGA solutions, SailPoint was named a Leader based on its completeness of vision and ability to execute.
SailPoint is focused on staying at the forefront of innovation in identity governance, developing identity solutions that keep pace with the increasing global regulatory landscape and heightened risk of cyber threats targeting identities while helping IT departments be more efficient in enabling users. SailPoint continues to push the boundaries of the IGA market definition, driving innovation around identity analytics and extending its platform to govern access to data stored in files.
SailPoint currently hasÂ 930+ customers, who represent the worldâs largest companies in virtually every industry including, 6 of the top 15 banks, 4 of the top 6 healthcare insurance and managed care providers, and 11 of the 15 largest federal agencies. As evidence of the companyâs ability to continue innovating its identity platform, SailPoint consistently maintains a 95+ percent customer retention rate.
âSailPoint is redefining IGA. It is no longer sufficient to govern access to structured data, it is now necessary to also govern access to data stored in files,â said Kevin Cunningham, Chief Strategy Officer and Co-founder for SailPoint. âIdentity governance needs to work for all identities, all applications, and all data, while incorporating identity analytics and machine learning to help our customers govern smarter. This is the next frontier in identity governance.â
To read a complimentary copy of the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration, published on February 21, 2017, please visit: https://www.sailpoint.com/gartner.
SailPoint is a Premier sponsor of the Gartner IAM Summit in London on March 5-6. Visit us in booth P1 and stop by our customer session on Monday, March 5 for a real-world identity governance case study with one of the worldâs largest global payments technology companies.
Gartner Disclaimer
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartnerâs research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
About Gartner Identity & Access Management Summit
IAM leaders will learn how to tackle complex issues and generate new ideas to reimagine significant elements of their IAM approach for digital age success. At the Summit, attendees will learn how to safeguard their business from breaches, security incidents or abuse of privilege, but also how to apply the latest techniques to tackle risks in cloud, Internet of Things and IT.
For further information about the Summit please visit www.gartner.com/eu/iam. You can also follow the event on Twitter at http://twitter.com/Gartner_inc using #GartnerIAM.
SailPoint: The Power of Identityâ¢
SailPoint, the leader in enterprise identity governance, brings the Power of Identity to customers around the world. SailPointâs open identity platform gives organizations the power to enter new markets, scale their workforces, embrace new technologies, innovate faster and compete on a global basis. As both an industry pioneer and market leader in identity governance, SailPoint delivers security, operational efficiency and compliance to enterprises with complex IT environments. SailPointÂ´s customers are among the worldâs largest companies in a wide range of industries, including: 6 of the top 15 banks, 4 of the top 6 healthcare insurance and managed care providers, 8 of the top 15 property and casualty insurance providers, 5 of the top 15 pharmaceutical companies, and 11 of the largest 15 federal agencies.
Stay up-to-date on SailPoint by following us onÂ TwitterÂ andÂ LinkedInÂ and by subscribing to theÂ SailPoint blog.
SailPoint, the SailPoint logo, IdentityIQ, IdentityNow, IdentityAI, SecurityIQ and all techniques are trademarks or registered trademarks of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other products or services are trademarks of their respective companies.
