Union Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of$ 115 Million Initial Public Offering Including Over-Allotment Option

- Business Wire
Union Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: LTN.U) (the âCompanyâ) announced today the closing of its initial public offering of 11,500,000 units at $10.00 per unit including 1,500,000 units which were subject to the underwritersâ over-allotment option. Each unit consists of one ordinary share of the Company (âOrdinary Sharesâ), one right to receive one-tenth (1/10) of one Ordinary Share upon consummation of an initial business combination, and one redeemable warrant entitling the holder to purchase one Ordinary Share at a price of $11.50 per share. The units have been listed on the New York Stock Exchange (âNYSEâ) and trade under the ticker symbol âLTN.U.â Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the ordinary shares, rights and warrants are expected to be traded on the NYSE under the symbols âLTN,â âLTN RTâ and âLTN WS,â respectively.
Of the proceeds received from the consummation of the initial public offering and a simultaneous private placement of warrants, $116,150,000 (or $10.10 per Ordinary Share sold in the offering) was placed in trust. An audited balance sheet of the Company as of March 2, 2018 reflecting receipt of the proceeds upon consummation of the initial public offering and the private placement will be included as Exhibit 99.1 to a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Union Acquisition Corp. is a newly formed blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Companyâs efforts to identify a prospective target business will not be limited to any particular industry or geographic region, although the Company initially intends to focus on target businesses located in Latin America. The Company is led by Juan Sartori, Chairman of the Board of the Company and Chairman and founder of Union Group, and Kyle P. Bransfield, Chief Executive Officer of the Company and Partner of Atlantic-Pacific Capital, Inc.
Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., a subsidiary of Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. (NYSE American: LTS), acted as sole book-running manager of the offering, CIM Securities, LLC acted as lead manager of the offering and I-Bankers Securities, Inc. acted as co-manager of the offering. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained from Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., 277 Park Avenue, 26th Floor, New York, NY 10172, Attn: Syndicate Department. Copies are also available on the Securities and Exchange Commissionâs website, www.sec.gov.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements, including with respect to the initial public offering and the anticipated use of the proceeds thereof, are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward looking statements, including those set forth in the risk factors section of the prospectus used in connection with the Companyâs initial public offering. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Companyâs expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based, except as required by law.
Â
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180302005749/en/
Andrés Iniesta no tiene en mente vender barata su baja en la vuelta de octavos de final de Champions ante el Chelsea. A pesar de su caída …
Anfield espera ver una noche plácida de martes en la vuelta de octavos de Champions entre el Liverpool y el Oporto. Los de Klopp, tras haber …
A falta de un día para que comience el Salón del Automóvil de Ginebra 2018, Skoda ha desvelado el aspecto del Vision X, el pequeño SUV …
El PSG recibe este martes al Real Madrid en el partido decisivo de vuelta de octavos de final de Champions League. Los galos, que deben …
El Real Madrid ya se encuentra en París, donde este martes disputa la vuelta de octavos de final de Champions, a la que llega como favorito …
Pep Guardiola sigue inmerso en su particular lucha contra la Federación Inglesa (FA) para portar el lazo amarillo de apoyo a los presos …
El Volvo XC40 ha sido nombrado mejor 'Coche del Año en Europa' ('Car of the Year') 2018 con 325 votos, imponiéndose así a los otros seis …
André Gomes arrancó con el balón en los pies. Parecía una clara contra. Muchos metros por delante y apenas unos cuantos rivales a los que …
Ya no habrá más Citroën Picasso. La marca gala dejará de usar el emblemático apellido desde el próximo Salón del Automóvil de …
El fabricante alemán de automóviles Mercedes-Benz, a través de la división Mercedez-AMG, ha actualizado su modelo C 43 4Matic, tanto en …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Degustar Trufa Negra de Soria
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens