330 43

Telefónica Deutschland Selects Gemalto Solution to Deliver Identity Verification Service

2/03/2018 - 12:15

- Business Wire

Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO), the world leader in digital security, is supplying TelefÃ³nica Deutschland, Germanyâs leading mobile communication provider, with an identity verification service. It will complement the existing verification solutions and enable prepaid customers to easily confirm their identity through all sales channels, including in-store, online and via their mobile. Gemaltoâs service confirms the authenticity of a vast range of identity documents in real-time, these include passports, ID cards and residence permits among others. It ensures that TelefÃ³nica Deutschland continues to meet national fraud regulations while deploying an innovative process for customer enrolment.

With Gemalto ID Verification, an image of the customerâs identity document can be captured in-store by staff using tablets, smartphones or scanners. Leveraging Gemaltoâs wide expertise and experience in government identity programs, the system compares this image against a continuously updated database of thousands of authentic identity document templates, from Germany and many other countries.

In addition to ensuring full compliance with regulations requiring identity verification of prepaid customers, Gemaltoâs solution will help protect TelefÃ³nica Deutschland from the growing threat of fraud and contribute to the digitalization of the customer journey. The service also complies with all relevant data protection regulations.

This multi-channel solution will streamline the customer enrolment process, in-store and remotely. The cloud-based solution is easy to deploy and minimizes the need for capital investment. It is scheduled to go live across the TelefÃ³nica Deutschland sales network, including its own branches, subsidiaries and other outlets such as post offices, in early summer 2018.

âTelefÃ³nica Deutschland is committed to delivering outstanding service,â said Thorsten Wagner, Director within the Wholesale & Partnering Unit, who has been responsible for the implementation of ID verification processes at TelefÃ³nica Deutschland. âGemaltoâs ID Verification complements our existing verification solutions. The innovative new service ensures our prepaid customers can choose the most convenient means of confirming their identity, and always be assured of the highest standards of responsiveness.â

Trusted Digital ID solutions are becoming a key component of our customerâs digital transformation strategy as they generate benefits in terms of efficiency and customer experienceâ Guillaume Lafaix, senior vice president Mobile and IoT for Gemalto. âWith Gemaltoâs solution, TelefÃ³nica Germany shows how it is possible to deploy a multi-channel strategy to enable identity verification, meet regulatory demands and fight fraud.â

About Gemalto

Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO) is the global leader in digital security, with 2016 annual revenues of â¬3.1 billion and customers in over 180 countries. We bring trust to an increasingly connected world.

From secure software to biometrics and encryption, our technologies and services enable businesses and governments to authenticate identities and protect data so they stay safe and enable services in personal devices, connected objects, the cloud and in between.

Gemaltoâs solutions are at the heart of modern life, from payment to enterprise security and the internet of things. We authenticate people, transactions and objects, encrypt data and create value for software â enabling our clients to deliver secure digital services for billions of individuals and things.

Our 15,000+ employees operate out of 112 offices, 43 personalization and data centers, and 30 research and software development centers located in 48 countries.

For more information visit www.gemalto.com, or follow @gemalto on Twitter.

Â

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180223005219/en/

PUBLICIDAD