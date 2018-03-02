330 43

Rimini Street Wins Company of the Year Award

2/03/2018 - 11:55

- Business Wire

Rimini Street, Inc., (Nasdaq:RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, and the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products, today announced it has been honored with three One PlanetÂ® Best in Business and Professional Excellence Awards for the Companyâs ongoing commitment to outstanding client service delivery and for its exceptional company growth and achievements, including the public listing of RMNI on Nasdaq in 2017. Rimini Streetâs award wins included Most Innovative Service of the Year and Most Customer Friendly Company of the Year, as well as Company of the Year.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180301005398/en/

Rimini Street Wins Company of the Year Award (Photo: Business Wire)

Exceptional Company Growth and Customer Service Excellence

Rimini Street achieved several key milestones in 2017 which contributed to its Company of the Year recognition. In addition to its public listing, Rimini Street also marked its 47th consecutive quarter of growth in Q3 2017 and increased its quarterly net revenue by 32% year over year for the same period. The Company also launched support for six new product lines, introduced its next-generation database security solution, expanded its presence in Brazil, and opened a new office in France.

Rimini Streetâs Global Service Delivery (GSD) team earned two customer service awards for achieving an overall client satisfaction rating of 4.8 out of 5.0 (with 5.0 being âexcellentâ) in 2017, and delivering response times averaging less than five minutes for all Priority 1 cases. During the first three quarters of 2017 alone, the group closed over 20,000 support cases across more than 40 countries.

Rimini Streetâs GSD team is made up of professionals around the world who support global client operations, providing services such as interoperability, security advisory services and performance tuning. The Company provides its clients with industry-leading Service Level Agreements which include 15-minute guaranteed response times for Priority 1 critical cases and 24/7/365 support coverage. The Company also provides each client a named local Primary Support Engineer with an average of 15 yearsâ experience specifically with the clientâs application or system software.

âRimini Street launched more than a decade ago with a mission to redefine the enterprise software support market by providing our clients around the world with the highest quality, most responsive support in the industry,â said Brian Slepko, senior vice president, Global Service Delivery at Rimini Street. âEnsuring our clientsâ satisfaction and success drive us to continually innovate and invest in new products and services to address their changing needs. We are honored to be recognized by the One Planet Awards for Rimini Streetâs steadfast commitment to providing the âGold Standardâ of support to our clients, as well as being recognized for Company of the Year for our strong, consistent growth.â

The One Planet Awards is the worldâs premier awards program honoring best in business and professional excellence in every industry from around the world. Organizations from all over the world are eligible to submit nominations including public and private, for-profit and non-profit, largest to smallest and new start-ups.

About the One Planet Awards

One Planet Awards recognizes companies for their business and professional excellence. The One Planet Awards honors are currently conferred in category sections which include outstanding individuals, executives, teams, new products and services, PR, Marketing, and Corporate Communications, and organizations from all over the world. Learn more about the One Planet Awards at www.oneplanetawards.com.

About Rimini Street, Inc.

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI) is a global provider of enterprise software products and services, and the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products. The company has redefined enterprise software support services since 2005 with an innovative, award-winning program that enables licensees of IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP and other enterprise software vendors to save up to 90 percent on total support costs. Clients can remain on their current software release without any required upgrades for a minimum of 15 years. Over 1,450 global Fortune 500, midmarket, public sector and other organizations from a broad range of industries currently rely on Rimini Street as their trusted, third-party support provider. To learn more, please visit https://www.riministreet.com, follow @riministreet on Twitter and find Rimini Street on Facebook and LinkedIn. (C-RMNI)

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this communication are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as âmay,â âshould,â âwould,â âplan,â âintend,â âanticipate,â âbelieve,â âestimate,â âpredict,â âpotential,â âseem,â âseek,â âcontinue,â âfuture,â âwill,â âexpect,â âoutlookâ or other similar words, phrases or expressions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our 2017 revenue guidance, industry, future events, future opportunities and growth initiatives, estimates of Rimini Streetâs total addressable market, and projections of customer savings. These statements are based on various assumptions and on the current expectations of management and are not predictions of actual performance, nor are these statements of historical facts. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties regarding Rimini Streetâs business, and actual results may differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, changes in the business environment in which Rimini Street operates, including inflation and interest rates, and general financial, economic, regulatory and political conditions affecting the industry in which Rimini Street operates; adverse litigation developments; inability to refinance existing debt on favorable terms; changes in taxes, governmental laws, and regulations; competitive product and pricing activity; difficulties of managing growth profitably; the loss of one or more members of Rimini Streetâs management team; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the merger transaction with GPIAC, including difficulty in integrating the businesses of GPIAC and Rimini Street; uncertainty as to the long-term value of RMNI common stock; the inability to realize the expected amount and timing of cost savings and operating synergies; those discussed in Rimini Streetâs Current Report on Form 8-K/A filed on November 9, 2017 and other documents of Rimini Street on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. There may be additional risks that Rimini Street presently knows or that Rimini Street currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements provide Rimini Streetâs expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Rimini Street anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Rimini Streetâs assessments to change. However, while Rimini Street may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Rimini Street specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Rimini Streetâs assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication.

Â© 2018 Rimini Street, Inc. All rights reserved. âRimini Streetâ is a registered trademark of Rimini Street, Inc. in the United States and other countries, and Rimini Street, the Rimini Street logo, and combinations thereof, and other marks marked by TM are trademarks of Rimini Street, Inc. All other trademarks remain the property of their respective owners, and unless otherwise specified, Rimini Street claims no affiliation, endorsement, or association with any such trademark holder or other companies referenced herein.

Â

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180301005398/en/

PUBLICIDAD