Wipro To Acquire Minority Stake in Denim Group, a Leading ApplicationSecurity Solution Provider

2/03/2018 - 10:35

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, and Denim Group, a leading independent application security firm, today announced that Wipro has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a minority stake in the U.S. based company.

This partnership will bring together Wiproâs strong digital transformation and cybersecurity capabilities with Denim Groupâs application security consulting, assessments and implementation services including DevSecOps and secure development training services. This, coupled with Denim Groupâs flagship product ThreadFix, the premier application vulnerability correlation and resolution platform, will offer customers significant value in mitigating cybersecurity risks. ThreadFix is designed to give security practitioners the ability to understand the security posture of their applications and conduct efficient and effective remediation.

âWiproâs investment in Denim Group reflects our continued commitment to assist our customers in simplifying digital risk management by enabling them to roll out secure software faster. It strengthens Wiproâs portfolio of digital transformation services as well as taps into services for embedding security in software development methodologies such as Agile & DevOps,â said Sheetal Mehta, Vice President & Global Head, Cybersecurity & Risk Services, Wipro Limited.

âWe are excited to use this investment to further mature the ThreadFix platform and drive growth,â said John Dickson, Principal, Denim Group. âCollaborating with Wipro will greatly increase our reach, and help fulfill our mission of building a world where technology is trusted.â

About Denim Group

Denim GroupÂ is a leading independent application security firm, serving as a trusted advisor to customers on matters of application risk and security. The company helps organizations assess and mitigate application security risk. Denim GroupÂ´s flagship ThreadFix platform accelerates the process of application vulnerability remediation, reflecting the companyÂ´s rich understanding of what it takes to fix application vulnerabilities faster.

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company. We harness the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics and emerging technologies to help our clients adapt to the digital world and make them successful. A company recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, strong commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, we have over 160,000 dedicated employees serving clients across six continents. Together, we discover ideas and connect the dots to build a better and a bold new future.

Forward-looking and Cautionary Statements

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in our earnings, revenue and profits, our ability to generate and manage growth, intense competition in IT services, our ability to maintain our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which we make strategic investments, withdrawal of fiscal governmental incentives, political instability, war, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property, and general economic conditions affecting our business and industry. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. We may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the companyâs filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf.

