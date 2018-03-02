330 43

MainStreaming Cited as an Emerging Vendor in Gartner´s 2018 Market Guide for CDN Services

2/03/2018 - 10:25

MainStreaming, a leading provider of comprehensive streaming media solutions focused on revolutionizing video and audio delivery in real-time with its proprietary HyperNode technology, announced it has been cited as an Emerging Vendor in the streaming segment in the 2018 Gartner report âMarket Guide for CDN Services.â

With streaming media requirements changing rapidly for organizations, MainStreaming has developed the latest, most modern technology for global broadcasters, media organizations and all companies involved in streaming video and audio content to meet current needs and be in the best position to properly scale for the future. MainStreamingâs core is built on quality, stability, reliability and speed, the distinguishing features that make them an essential partner in all streaming delivery.

âWe are pleased Gartner has cited MainStreaming as an Emerging Vendor in the streaming segment within this Market Guide,â said Antonio G. Corrado, CEO of MainStreaming. âWe look forward to continued growth in global markets. With our advanced HyperNode technology and ability to be agile with client requirements, we believe that we are positioned to compete directly with long-standing traditional CDN players as well as the leading Online Video Platforms (OVPâs) with our full-stack solution offering.â

Source: Gartner, âMarket Guide for CDN Services,â Ted Chamberlin, Mike Dorosh, Kevin Ji, 18 January 2018.

About MainStreaming

MainStreamingâ¢ is a Global Media Delivery Network designed to provide the highest performance and quality for Live and On Demand video and audio streaming in real time. Integrating all operative phases for the management and distribution of streaming media, MainStreamingâs enterprise full stack technology provides clients the perfect solution to deliver content globally on any connected device.

MainStreaming has offices located in San Francisco, CA and in Milan, Italy.

Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of GartnerÂ´s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Subscribers may access the report on Gartnerâs website here: https://www.gartner.com/doc/3846871/market-guide-cdn-services

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180301005949/en/

