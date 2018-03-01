330 43

Jam City Opens Google Play Pre-Registration and Releases New GameplayTrailer for Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery Mobile Game

1/03/2018 - 14:55

- Business Wire

Jam City:

Â Â Â Â Who: Â Â Jam City, a Los Angeles based mobile games studio, in partnership with Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment. Â Â Â Â What: Â Â Google pre-registration for Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery is now open. Fans can pre-register on Google Play to be the first to be notified when the game launches. Jam City also unveiled Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mysteryâs second official trailer. Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery is licensed by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, developed by Jam City and will be released this spring for mobile devices under Portkey Gamesâ¢, the new label for gaming experiences inspired by the magic and adventures of the Wizarding Worldâ¢. The title will be available on the App Store and Google Play. Â Â Â Â Where: Â Â Los Angeles, California Â Â Â Â Quote: Â Â "We are grateful to the fans who have made Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery one of the most anticipated mobile games of 2018," said Chris DeWolfe, co-founder and CEO of Jam City. "WeÂ´re thrilled to open Google pre-registration and share a new sneak peek at how this game will let fans create their own character and enter Hogwarts as a student for the first time." Â Â Â Â Assets: Â Â To download supporting assets for Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery, please visit: https://app.box.com/v/HPHogwartsMystery-PreRegister Â Â Â Â Â Â Â To view the new official trailer via YouTube, visit: https://youtu.be/xAulFHyjFAI Â Â Â Â

Background: Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery is the first mobile game where players can create their own character and experience life as a Hogwarts student. In the narrative adventure with RPG elements, players will create a personalized student avatar, attend classes, learn magical skills, and form friendships or rivalries with other students. In the game, players make pivotal decisions that influence their characterâs story arc at Hogwarts. The game features a new encounter system where player decisions and actions impact their quests, allowing Harry Potter fans to create their own legacy as a witch or wizard.

For more details on Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery and to connect with other fans , visit www.facebook.com/HPHogwartsMystery/, www.twitter.com/HogwartsMystery, and for more information visit www.HarryPotterHogwartsMystery.com/.

About Jam City:

Jam City is a global leader in mobile entertainment, providing social gaming experiences for millions of players around the world. Jam City was founded in 2010 by MySpace cofounders Chris DeWolfe and Aber Whitcomb, and former 20th Century Fox executive Josh Yguado. Jam City is the creative powerhouse behind some of the highest grossing and most enduring social gaming franchises for mobile, including Cookie Jam (Facebook âGame of the Yearâ winner) and Panda Pop. Jam City is the go-to studio for Hollywood, having developed immersive, narrative rich mobile games around iconic entertainment brands including Harry Potter, Family Guy, Marvel Avengers and Futurama. Jam City has 500 employees across studios in Los Angeles (HQ), San Francisco, San Diego, Seattle and Buenos Aires. The Jam City team is known for its creative excellence and technological innovation in key areas including storytelling, data science and audience intelligence.

About Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment:

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, a division of Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, Inc., is a premier worldwide publisher, developer, licensor and distributor of entertainment content for the interactive space across all platforms, including console, handheld, mobile and PC-based gaming for both internal and third party game titles.

About Portkey Games:

Portkey Games, from Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, is a games label dedicated to creating gaming experiences inspired by the magic and adventures of J.K. Rowlingâs Wizarding World. These new games allow players to explore, discover and be at the center of their very own wizarding world adventure.

About the Harry Potter Series:

Harry Potter continues to be a global phenomenon. Each of the seven books by author J.K. Rowling has broken sales records, with the series to date having sold over 500 million copies worldwide and translated into 80 languages. The Harry Potter films, produced by Warner Bros. Pictures, have grossed more than $7.7 billion to date worldwide at the box office, making Harry Potter one of the largest-grossing film franchises in history.

HARRY POTTER: HOGWARTS MYSTERY softwareÂ Â© 2018 Jam City, Inc.Â Developed by Jam City. Jam CityÂ® and the Jam City Logo are registered and/or unregistered trademarks of Jam City, Inc. PORTKEY GAMES Â© 2018 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All rights reserved. HARRY POTTERÂ andÂ FANTASTIC BEASTS Publishing Rights Â© J.K. Rowling. J.K. ROWLINGâS WIZARDING WORLD is a trademark of J.K. Rowling and Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. PORTKEY GAMES, HARRY POTTER: HOGWARTS MYSTERY, HARRY POTTER and FANTASTIC BEASTS characters, names andÂ related indicia are trademarks of andÂ Â© Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.

WB GAMES LOGO, WB SHIELD: â¢ & Â© Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. (s18)

