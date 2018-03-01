330 43

Houlihan Lokey Expands Capital Markets Capabilities in Europe

1/03/2018 - 14:35

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI), the global investment bank, today announced that Ignacio Blasco has joined the firm as a Managing Director in Capital Markets. He is based in Madrid.

Prior to joining Houlihan Lokey, Mr. Blasco was a Managing Partner at MontalbÃ¡n Debt Funds, a joint venture with MontalbÃ¡n Atlas Capital, where he was responsible for research, structuring, and fundraising efforts focused on direct lending in the Spanish mid-cap market. Prior to MontalbÃ¡n Debt Funds, Mr. Blasco served as Head of Leveraged Capital Markets EMEA for SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale in London and Head of Leveraged and Acquisition Finance for SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale in Spain.

âAs we continue to grow our Capital Markets business in Europe and around the world, we seek individuals with deep experience in arranging complex, innovative financings that derive a substantial benefit to our clients, particularly in the increasingly important alternative asset markets. In this respect, Ignacio is an excellent cultural fit with Houlihan Lokey, and Iâm delighted that he has joined to spearhead our Capital Markets efforts in Spain,â said Anthony Forshaw, Head of Capital Markets, Europe.

âHoulihanâs Lokey positioning as a global investment bank, combined with the firmâs strong values and utmost commitment to client service, resulted in an irresistible proposition. Sharing the same values and desire to deliver to our clients the best possible service and innovative solutions, I am thrilled to be working alongside an extraordinary group of highly committed and talented professionals. In particular, I am keen to help grow our European Capital Markets franchise in Spain and assist our Spanish clients in accessing global alternative capital providers, where Houlihan Lokey possesses a unique intelligence and breadth of relationships,â said Mr. Blasco.

âIgnacioâs track record in leveraged and structured finance is outstanding, and the expertise and market relationships that he has developed over more than 25 years of advising clients will substantially benefit our Spanish clients as they seek a genuinely unique and differentiated service offering, particularly among corporates and financial sponsors,â said JosÃ© MarÃ­a Iceta, Head of Corporate Finance, Spain.

Mr. Blasco holds a law degree by Universidad AutÃ³noma de Madrid and an MBA from ESADE in Barcelona.

With 36 professionals globally, Houlihan Lokeyâs Capital Markets Group is focused on delivering its clients bespoke financing solutions backed by superior market knowledge and execution capabilities. Over the last 12 months, the group has raised approximately $9 billion for clients across more than 30 transactions around the world.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) is a global investment bank with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructuring, valuation, and strategic consulting. The firm serves corporations, institutions, and governments worldwide with offices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region. Independent advice and intellectual rigor are hallmarks of the firmÂ´s commitment to client success across its advisory services. Houlihan Lokey is ranked as the No. 1 M&A advisor for all U.S. transactions, the No. 1 global restructuring advisor, and the No. 1 global M&A fairness opinion advisor over the past 20 years, according to Thomson Reuters.

