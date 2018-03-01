The Global Federation of Competitiveness Councils (GFCC) is Pleased to Announce Piraeus Bank of Greece as its Newest Member

- Business Wire
Piraeus Bank is the leading lender in the Greek market with market share of 30% for loans and deposits. Piraeus has the most extensive footprint in Greece and is the #1 employer of the sector.
Piraeus is actively looking to facilitate the increase of competitiveness of the Greek corporate sector. Despite the macro challenges in its home market, Piraeus has extended loans in the tune of â¬2.7bn in 2017 and plans to raise it to â¬3.1bn in 2018, while actively seeking to facilitate corporates with competitive advantage and healthy business models.
âWe are proud to be the first corporate entity in Greece that will participate in GFCCâ said Mr. Christos Megalou, CEO of Piraeus Bank. âWe believe that our participation will enhance our aim to be an agent of change in the Greek economy by setting competitiveness at the top of the agenda for both our clients and for us as an organization. Being the largest lender of the Greek market, we believe that our efforts with the aid of GFCC will spark conversations and drive innovative change within the Greek corporate sector that will facilitate the sustainable growth of the economy, but will also generate new ideas and paths regarding the evolution of banking in the era of AI and digitalization.â
âA competitive banking industry has a pivotal importance in enabling the long term capital investments that are needed to drive next generation innovation, entrepreneurship and economic growthâ said Ms. Deborah Wince-Smith, President of the GFCC. âWe look forward to a close partnership and a fruitful exchange of ideas with a leading Banking institutionâ. The GFCC is represented on the ground in over 35 countries. Together with its members, it promotes implementation of competitiveness strategies to drive innovation, productivity and prosperity. âHaving Piraeus Bank as a GFCC member is a critical milestone for Greeceâ said Ms. Wince-Smith. âWorking together, we will explore the new technological developments surrounding banking, trends on how people bank, innovation and the economy in generalâ.
Mr. Christos Megalou, CEO of Piraeus Bank, has been a GFCC Distinguished Fellow since 2016.
Â
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180301005693/en/
Gerard Piqué, a través de su empresa Kosmos, revolucionó esta semana el tenis mundal gracias al acuerdo firmado por la ITF (Federación …
Seat aprovechará el Salón Internacional del Automóvil de Ginebra para presentar el Cupra e-Racer, un modelo 100% eléctrico con el que la …
El Gobierno de Xi Jinping, una vez que se dio cuenta de que el flujo de millones procedente de la Superliga estaba creando una burbuja sin …
Al menos cuatro personas han muerto y una está desaparecida por una avalancha registrada este viernes en los Alpes franceses, en una zona …
Pep Guardiola, entrenador del Manchester City, cree que su compatriota Luis Enrique, de quien se rumorea podría recalar en la Premier League …
La relación entre Smart y el hotel Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach es bien conocida. La novedad ahora es que la edición limitada se presenta en forma …
Jaguar ha presentado la versión de producción del I-Pace, su primer modelo eléctrico, que deriva del prototipo que se dio a conocer en el …
La Audiencia Nacional ha condenado a dos años de cárcel y un día y multa de 24.300 euros al rapero Pablo Rivadulla, conocido como Pablo …
LaLiga y la Federación Española de Fútbol (RFEF) han llegado a un acuerdo para la implantación del videoarbitraje (VAR) a partir de la …
La Inspección de Trabajo ha remitido a la Fiscalía el acta de inspección en el que detallaba que Metro de Madrid no había tomado medidas …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Polémica venta del Waldorf Astoria
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens