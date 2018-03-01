BAI Announces Its 2018 Global Innovation Awards are Open forSubmissions

- Business Wire
BAI announced the 2018 BAI Global Innovation Awards are now open for submissions. The application is available at BAIGlobalInnovations.com.
Nominations will be accepted through Friday, April 13, 2018. Finalists will be announced this summer then later celebrated at BAI Beacon 2018, the financial services industryâs premiere conference, on October 9-11 in Orlando.
Each year, hundreds of financial services companies from around the world submit nominations for the BAI Global Innovation Awards. The programâs global reach, participation among the financial services elite and esteemed judging panel make it the industryâs most prestigious innovation honor. Now in its eighth year, the BAI Global Innovation Awards has created a community of forward-looking leaders and organizations whose innovations educate and inspire others, as well as year-round thought leadership and idea exchange. Past winners include Wells Fargo, CaxiaBank, Emirates NBD, Nusenda Credit Union, Metromile and more.
The 2018 awards include Most Innovative Finserv (financial services organization) of the Year, Outstanding Use of AI in Financial Services and Disruptive Innovation in Financial Services. The award categories include:
âInnovation in financial services is happening in all regions of the world, whether in new financial products, processes or the creative use of data and technology, and BAI has showcased this progress through the Global Innovation Awards,â said Debbie Bianucci, president and CEO of BAI. âOur past winners have inspired new solutions, educated financial services leaders about global challenges and connected industry thought-leaders worldwide. As technology continues to advance, we are committed to identifying and recognizing the leading innovators in financial services through this program.â
The awards are judged by the Innovation Circle, a panel of leading innovation experts from around the world.
For more information about the awards, visit BAIGlobalInnovations.com.
About BAI
As a nonprofit, independent organization, BAI delivers the financial services industryâs most actionable insights, enabling leaders to make smart business decisions every day. For more information, visit www.bai.org.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180301005079/en/
El tenista español Rafa Nadal ha informado a través de sus redes sociales que será baja en los Masters 1.000 de Indian Wells y Miami …
Gerard Piqué, a través de su empresa Kosmos, revolucionó esta semana el tenis mundal gracias al acuerdo firmado por la ITF (Federación …
Seat aprovechará el Salón Internacional del Automóvil de Ginebra para presentar el Cupra e-Racer, un modelo 100% eléctrico con el que la …
El Gobierno de Xi Jinping, una vez que se dio cuenta de que el flujo de millones procedente de la Superliga estaba creando una burbuja sin …
Al menos cuatro personas han muerto y una está desaparecida por una avalancha registrada este viernes en los Alpes franceses, en una zona …
Pep Guardiola, entrenador del Manchester City, cree que su compatriota Luis Enrique, de quien se rumorea podría recalar en la Premier League …
La relación entre Smart y el hotel Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach es bien conocida. La novedad ahora es que la edición limitada se presenta en forma …
Jaguar ha presentado la versión de producción del I-Pace, su primer modelo eléctrico, que deriva del prototipo que se dio a conocer en el …
La Audiencia Nacional ha condenado a dos años de cárcel y un día y multa de 24.300 euros al rapero Pablo Rivadulla, conocido como Pablo …
La Inspección de Trabajo ha remitido a la Fiscalía el acta de inspección en el que detallaba que Metro de Madrid no había tomado medidas …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Polémica venta del Waldorf Astoria
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens