330 43

BAI Announces Its 2018 Global Innovation Awards are Open forSubmissions

1/03/2018 - 13:35

- Business Wire

BAI announced the 2018 BAI Global Innovation Awards are now open for submissions. The application is available at BAIGlobalInnovations.com.

Nominations will be accepted through Friday, April 13, 2018. Finalists will be announced this summer then later celebrated at BAI Beacon 2018, the financial services industryâs premiere conference, on October 9-11 in Orlando.

Each year, hundreds of financial services companies from around the world submit nominations for the BAI Global Innovation Awards. The programâs global reach, participation among the financial services elite and esteemed judging panel make it the industryâs most prestigious innovation honor. Now in its eighth year, the BAI Global Innovation Awards has created a community of forward-looking leaders and organizations whose innovations educate and inspire others, as well as year-round thought leadership and idea exchange. Past winners include Wells Fargo, CaxiaBank, Emirates NBD, Nusenda Credit Union, Metromile and more.

The 2018 awards include Most Innovative Finserv (financial services organization) of the Year, Outstanding Use of AI in Financial Services and Disruptive Innovation in Financial Services. The award categories include:

Best Application of Data Analytics, AIÂ or Machine Learning in a Product or Service (New)

Innovative Touchpoints & Connected Experiences (New)

Internal Process Innovation

Human Capital Innovation

Innovation in Societal and Community Impact

Innovation in Marketing

Innovation in Customer Experience (New)

Innovative Accelerator or Incubator

Honorable Mention: Wild Card (New)

âInnovation in financial services is happening in all regions of the world, whether in new financial products, processes or the creative use of data and technology, and BAI has showcased this progress through the Global Innovation Awards,â said Debbie Bianucci, president and CEO of BAI. âOur past winners have inspired new solutions, educated financial services leaders about global challenges and connected industry thought-leaders worldwide. As technology continues to advance, we are committed to identifying and recognizing the leading innovators in financial services through this program.â

The awards are judged by the Innovation Circle, a panel of leading innovation experts from around the world.

For more information about the awards, visit BAIGlobalInnovations.com.

About BAI

As a nonprofit, independent organization, BAI delivers the financial services industryâs most actionable insights, enabling leaders to make smart business decisions every day. For more information, visit www.bai.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180301005079/en/

PUBLICIDAD