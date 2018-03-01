330 43

LTI Tops the ´Challengers´ List in Everest Group´s PEAK Matrix? ServiceProvider of the Year 2018 Report

1/03/2018 - 13:05

- Business Wire

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd. (NSE: LTI, BSE: 540005), a global technology consulting and digital solutions company has topped the list of âChallengersâ in the Everest Groupâs PEAK Matrixâ¢ Service Provider of the Year 2018 report.

Now in its third year, PEAK Matrixâ¢ Service Provider of the Year report has introduced a separate list of âChallengersâ. These are the top 10 service providers with annual revenue of under $2 billion establishing themselves as credible alternative to their larger peers by focusing on specific solution segments, geographies, and/or industries.

This recognition underscores LTIâs capabilities as a trusted service provider for companies seeking an outcome-oriented partner. In addition to leading the Challengers list, LTI also climbed to the 13th position in the IT Services Top 20 list from the 16th position in 2017. The Top 20 list is created using a consolidated score reflecting points received on individual evaluations in Everest Groupâs PEAK Matrixâ¢ assessments throughout the year.

Jimit Arora, Partner, Everest Group said, âAs todayâs enterprises navigate the complex landscape of next-generation and legacy technologies, a global business footprint and a complex provider portfolio, they are looking for service providers with strong broad-based capabilities and successful services strategies that align well with the evolving enterprise IT demand. With consistent performance across Everest Groupâs PEAK MatrixTM assessments, LTI has established itself as a compelling partner for enterprises seeking a digital transformation.â

Sanjay Jalona, CEO and Managing Director, LTI said, âGlobal enterprises are looking for nimble and innovative partners to help them declutter emerging technologies and deliver real business outcomes. Our leading position as a challenger showcases our deep capabilities to pioneer digital solutions in a converging world. This recognition reinforces our drive to design, innovate and invest in solutions that help clients accelerate digital transformation.â

In 2017, Everest Group published 24 PEAK MatrixTM IT services evaluations featuring 67 service providers across all evaluations.

About LTI:

LTI (NSE: LTI, BSE: 540005) is a global technology consulting and digital solutions Company helping more than 250 clients succeed in a converging world. With operations in 27 countries, we go the extra mile for our clients and accelerate their digital transformation with LTIâs Mosaic platformÂ enablingÂ theirÂ mobile, social, analytics, IoT and cloud journeys. Founded 20 years ago as a subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited, our unique heritage gives usÂ unrivaledÂ real-world expertise to solve the most complex challenges of enterprises across all industries. Each day,Â our team of more than 20,000 LTItes enable our clients to improveÂ theÂ effectiveness of their business and technology operations,Â and deliver value to their customers, employees and shareholders. Find more at www.lntinfotech.comÂ or follow us at @LTI_Global

More information:

Everest PEAK MatrixTM Service Provider of the Year 2018

