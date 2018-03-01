Octapharma Group Publishes 2017 Annual Results Reporting Revenue of ?1.72 Billion and Operating Income of ?349 Million

- Business Wire
Over the last six years, the Octapharma Group has accomplished a remarkable compound annual growth rate of 15% and reports another record-breaking result for 2017, with sales of â¬1.72 billion â â¬120 million (7.5%) more than 2016âs figure (on a constant currency basis, the growth rate is 9.4%).
Gross profit in 2017 is â¬592 million. Operating income is â¬349 million. Net cash from operating activities is â¬353 million (20.5% of revenue). Trade receivables have remained stable despite the significant sales growth and our net inventory has increased by â¬57 million, to a comfortable holding of raw plasma.
Total operating expenses were â¬243 million, which includes significant investment in the future product portfolio: â¬87 million was invested in research and development (R&D) and â¬201 million in the extension of our production capacity and infrastructure. The significant investment made in research and infrastructure strongly positions Octapharma to fulfil the needs of more healthcare professionals and patients around the world.
About Octapharma
The vision of Octapharma is âOur passion drives us to provide new health solutions advancing human lifeâ. Headquartered in Lachen, Switzerland, Octapharma is one of the largest human protein manufacturers in the world, developing and producing human proteins from human plasma and human cell lines. As a family-owned company, Octapharma believes in investing to make a difference in peopleâs lives and has been doing so since 1983; because itâs in our blood. Our company values are Ownership, Integrity, Leadership, Sustainability and Entrepreneurship.
In 2017, the Group achieved â¬1.72 billion in revenue, an operating income of â¬349 million and invested â¬287 million to ensure future prosperity. Octapharma employs around 7,700 people worldwide to support the treatment of patients in 113 countries with products across three therapeutic areas:
Octapharma has seven R&D sites and six state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Austria, France, Germany, Mexico and Sweden.
