Egon Zehnder Accelerates Opportunities for Female Leaders with 2018 Leaders & Daughters Global Event Series

1/03/2018 - 12:45

- Business Wire

Egon Zehnder, the worldâs leadership advisory firm, today announced its fourth annual global event series âLeaders & Daughters: Mind the Gap.â This inspiring 40-city program showcases Egon Zehnderâs commitment to diversity while encouraging and accelerating opportunities for female leaders of the future.

Egon Zehnder has a long standing commitment to diversity and is dedicated to ending the glass ceiling effect that exists as women rise in seniority but do not reach the C-Suite. For its 2018 theme, Egon Zehnder and event participants will explore how best to âMind the Gap,â seeking greater understanding of the limitations women face in reaching senior roles and the conditions that most impact their ambitions. By bringing together todayâs most renowned leaders and their daughters, mentees or the women they sponsor, the events foster a dialogue and frame actionable solutions to help women achieve their highest potential.

âLeaders & Daughters continues be a global catalyst for positive change to support professional women at all stages of their careers,â stated Rajeev Vasudeva, Chief Executive Officer of Egon Zehnder. The multiple viewpoints gathered across the globe form a rich perspective to inform how we can pragmatically improve the opportunities and lessen the obstacles for women to succeed,â he noted. âWithout the commitment of the worldâs top leaders to serve as role models in this journey we wonât accelerate the pace of change.

Launching to coincide with International Womenâs Day, 2018 âLeaders & Daughters: Mind the Gapâ events kickoff March 5th in Sao Paulo and finish in Jakarta on May 9th. Events will be held in the following cities worldwide:

Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â March 5th Â Â Â March 8th Â Â Â March 16th Â Â Â April 12th Sao Paolo Â Â Â Brussels Â Â Â Beijing Â Â Â Lisbon Â Â Â Â Buenos Aires Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Montreal March 6th Â Â Â Madrid Â Â Â March 20th Â Â Â New Delhi/Bangalore/Mumbai Â Boston Â Â Â Shanghai Â Â Â Hong Kong Â Â Â Dallas Â Â Â Sydney Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Prague Â Â Â Tokyo Â Â Â March 21st Â Â Â April 17th Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Atlanta Â Â Â Milan March 7th Â Â Â March 13th Â Â Â Istanbul Â Â Â Â Bogota Â Â Â San Francisco/Palo Alto Â Â Â Santiago Â Â Â April 18th London Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â New York Washington D.C. Â Â Â March 15th Â Â Â March 26th Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Chicago Â Â Â Houston Â Â Â April 25th Â Â Â Â Johannesburg Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Amsterdam Â Â Â Â Melbourne Â Â Â March 29th Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Miami Â Â Â Toronto Â Â Â May 9th Â Â Â Â Seoul Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Jakarta Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â

Egon Zehnder is resuming its âTo My Daughterâ campaign, initiated in 2017. Through âTo My Daughter,â men and women share their hopes, dreams, insights and practical advice for their own daughters and mentees.

To learn more about Egon Zehnderâs âLeaders & Daughters: Mind the Gapâ event series, visit www.egonzehnder.com/leaders-and-daughters. Join the conversation at#LeadersandDaughters or share a To My Daughter letter and photo here.

About Leaders & Daughters: Mind the Gap

Egon Zehnder introduced the Leaders & Daughters event series in 2015 bringing together generations of leaders to explore how to collectively create greater opportunities for all women to reach their highest potential. Over the last few years, Leaders & Daughters events have been attended by more than 5,000 people across every major geography. In 2018, Egon Zehnder hosts Leaders & Daughters events in nearly 40 cities worldwide, addressing the female leadership pipeline challenge and why women leave the workforce on their accent to the top, and how to get them to stay.

About Egon Zehnder

Egon Zehnder is the worldâs leadership advisory firm, sharing one goal: To transform people, organizations and the world through great leadership. We know what great leaders can do and are passionate about delivering the best leadership solutions for our clients. As One Firm, our more than 450 Consultants in 68 offices and 40 countries globally bring our individual strengths to form one powerful, collaborative team. We partner closely with public and private corporations, family-owned enterprises and non-profit and government agencies to provide board advisory services, CEO search and succession, executive search, executive assessment, leadership development and cultural and organizational transformation. We share a commitment and pride in doing work that contributes to shaping successful leaders, stronger companies and a better world. For more information visit www.egonzehnder.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

