FANTASTEC Breaks Cover with We Are Colony Acquisition

1/03/2018 - 12:15

Fantastec Sports Technology Ltd (Fantastec) Managing Partner Steve Madincea confirmed today the companyâs acquisition of We Are Colony Ltd (Colony), an award-winning OTT VOD technology company.

This is the first acquisition by Fantastec, a new sports industry innovator utilising emerging technologies to develop products, platforms and experiences which enable globally distanced fans to better connect and engage more deeply with the sports, teams and athletes they love. Fantastec was founded in 2017 by Madincea, an international sportâs industry entrepreneur.

âWe moved quickly with our investment group on Colony because they have the three vital ingredients we look for in any acquisition: industry leading technology, an inspired and capable leadership team, and an ethos of continuous growth and constant innovation which aligns with Fantastecâs ambitions,â Madincea stated.

Colony CEO Sarah Tierney- whose previous roles include Founder of BAFTA-winning television production company Clarity Productions and Head of Content at global ed-tech VOD platform Twig - becomes COO of the Fantastec group.

Tierney commented: âIn the face of enormous disruption across the film industry, we built Colony to empower content owners to easily reach engaged audiences around the world. Over the coming years, the sports industry will face similar levels of disruption from a globalising fan base along with rapidly changing tastes, demographics and habits. I am incredibly excited to join the Fantastec family and apply our advanced technology and comprehensive in-market experience to solving a range of challenges and opportunities in the sports sector.â

Madincea stated: âIn our quest to use industry leading technologies to better serve the worldwide sportâs fan base we discovered the amazing Colony product and team. It was obvious the OTT VOD technology developed at Colony is an industry leader and has served them well in their prior work in the worldwide movie industry. Fantastec will now utilise these bespoke technologies in several new platforms and products to reach worldwide audiences for all sports. What our first Fantastec acquisition means in practical terms is we can agree terms with any sport, team or athlete and have them up and running on a proven global OTT VOD platform very quickly. We feel this makes for a powerful offering as the rights holder defines the terms not the channel. The purchase of Colony aligns with our Fantastec future fan vision to make engaging with sports more impactful via trailblazing technologyâ.

Fantastec is a unique blend of scientists, engineers, data analysts, designers, researchers, sports marketing creatives and communication professionals inventing the future of international fan engagement.

Utilising new and emerging technologies such as OTT VOD, VR / AR, wearable tech, AI and the Blockchain our mission is to enable globally distanced fans to engage more deeply with the sports, teams and athletes they love.

Steve Madincea is a recognised international sports industry entrepreneur having created, built and led sports sponsorship teams around the world to serve blue chip clients such as Aston Martin, Ford, Coca-Cola, Rolex, Subway, Casio, Samsung, PUMA, Jaguar, AT&T, Bridgestone, Red Bull, Land Rover, Shell, the NFL, the NBA, The UEFA Champions League, Formula 1 and The FIFA World Cup amongst others. Madincea ultimately bundled these disparate worldwide business units together and sold them prior to starting Fantastec.

Global OTT VOD streaming platform Colony was built to empower content owners to reach and engage audiences around the world. ColonyÂ´s award-winning, end-to-end technology comprises an innovative isomorphic web application framework, video architecture and full back office suite. Colony launched in public beta in Spring 2015, working with film licensors across the world, and attracted registered users in 130 countries.

Colony was founded in 2013 by multi-format content strategy, production and distribution expert, and experienced media entrepreneur, Sarah Tierney. Colony was venture-backed by Archer Gray, Firestartr, The London Co-Investment Fund, Essex Innovation (GV Advisors), Seedcamp and international Angel investors.

Colonyâs awards and recognitions include: The 2016 Everline Future 50, the 2016 and 2017 Start-ups 100, The British Small Business Awards, The Drumâs DADI Awards, The Screen Awards, The Drum Online Media Awards, The Digital Entrepreneur Awards and BIMAâs Hot 100 in 2014, 2016 and 2017.

