330 43

Diligent Introduces an Integrated Minute-Taking and Action ManagementSolution

1/03/2018 - 11:55

- Business Wire

Diligent Corporation, the leader in Enterprise Governance Management, today announced the launch of Diligent Minutesâ¢, an integrated minute-taking and action management solution built directly into Diligent Boardsâ¢. Providing secure board governance solutions to over 12,000 organizations and 400,000 users worldwide, Diligent stands as the only organization able to access unparalleled insights into the unique challenges confronting todayâs general counsels and board directors. Through our client partnerships, Diligent is uniquely positioned to continue to excel in developing new solutions and evolving board offerings to support customers across industries and global regions allowing for greater board security and productivity.

As board administrators know, minute-taking is mandatory in board meetings, but the process is usually manual, insecure or both. As cyber incursions and information leaks become more pervasive in todayâs business environment, boards must employ the most reliable strategies and tools to secure internal correspondence. With Diligent Minutes, meeting dates, attendees and meeting topics are added to the minutes document automatically to allow for simpler minute taking. Action items can be included with just a few clicks, then assigned and monitored during or after the meeting. Once completed, minutes can be pulled right into the administratorâs next Diligent Boards meeting book for discussion and approval, leaving board members with assurance minutes get approved at the meeting and action items to assure accountability across the board and management.

âMinute taking is so time consuming,â says Lucrecia Zamora from Waste Management. âThe Diligent Minutes module is going to make finalizing our meeting minutes and obtaining signatures for approval so much more efficient. Itâs a great addition to the Governance Cloud offering.â

âAs part of our recently introduced Governance Cloud, Diligent Minutes is a cloud-based tool that builds efficiencies and increases productivity for General Counsels and board administrators by integrating even more of their board management workflow directly into the Diligent platform,â says Brian Stafford, CEO of Diligent. âUsed along with other digital integrated tools, such as Diligent Messenger, board administrators are now able to close the communication gap to ensure secure distribution, discussion and collaboration of all board materials.â

Diligent Minutes is backed by the trusted security of Diligent Boards and built directly into the Diligent Boards Administrator Client. Keeping an accurate log of minutes remains a business standard, and Diligent has transformed this process through Diligent Minutes, reimaging how boards safeguard information, set business priorities, and ensure comprehensive legal protections.

About Diligent

Diligent is the leading provider of secure corporate governance and collaboration solutions for boards and senior executives. Over 12,000 clients in more than 90 countries and on all seven continents rely on Diligent for secure distribution of board materials to secure messaging, integrated compliance, board evaluation and entity management.Â Governance Cloud is the only solution that meets the evolving governance needs of leading organizations. VisitÂ www.diligent.comÂ to learn more.

Â

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180228005319/en/

PUBLICIDAD