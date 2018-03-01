330 43

iland Named Cloud Service Provider of the Year by Veeam

iland, an award-winning global cloud service provider, today announced it has been selected as the Veeam Impact Cloud & Service Provider Partner of the Year for North America. VeeamÂ® Software is the innovative provider of solutions that deliver Availability for the Always-On Enterpriseâ¢. This is the second time that iland has been recognized in this way, after winning the same award in 2015. It follows a very strong year for the company, having achieved 300% year-on-year growth with Veeam solutions in 2017. The Veeam Impact Award recognizes the Veeam Cloud & Service Provider (VCSP) partner that demonstrates the best overall performance in the areas of revenue growth, collaboration with Veeam and proactively selling and promoting Veeamâs solutions and adjacent technologies.

Cloud-based backup and disaster recovery adoption is on the rise. Gartner Inc. predicts that âby 2020, the number of enterprises using public cloud infrastructure as a service (IaaS) as their data center backup destination will double, increasing from 10% at the beginning of 2017â*. iland and Veeam share the same vision of helping businesses achieve the highest levels of availability and business continuity with market-leading cloud backup and disaster recovery solutions.

ilandâs success is a result of its first-class support, expert cloud backup and disaster recovery knowledge and commitment to incorporating a Veeam strategy into its business. iland provides Secure Cloud Backup with Veeam Cloud Connect and secure Disaster-Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) with Veeam from its global secure VMware-based cloud platform. Its cloud services offer customers the highest levels of service, security and compliance, with flexible pricing to fit changing business needs along with a proven on boarding methodology that streamlines migration to the cloud. Customers also benefit from the advanced visibility and management capabilities enabled by the integration of Veeam Cloud Connect with the award-winning iland cloud console.

Brian Ussher, President at iland, comments: âWeâre delighted to receive this award in recognition of our commitment to delivering exceptional cloud solutions and unparalleled customer service in partnership with VeeamÂ®. Veeamâs technologies are a key component of ilandâs resilient Secure Cloud infrastructure. Together, we protect some of the largest and most innovative enterprises with secure and compliant cloud backup and replication services delivered at scale globally.

âWe are excited to recognize and honor iland as the Veeam Impact Cloud & Service Provider Partner of the Year for North America,â said Matt Kalmenson, Vice President of Sales and Service Provider Sales, Americas, at Veeam. âAs Veeam continues to advance its presence in the cloud by offering the best solutions to ensure availability for virtual, physical, and cloud-based workloads in the hybrid cloud, we rely on the commitment and expertise of our partners extensively. iland exemplifies an ideal Veeam partner in their dedication to our joint customers, constant collaboration, and our shared commitment to delivering availability. We extend our congratulations on our highest achievement award and look forward to continued mutual success in 2018.â

We believe this recognition further validates ilandâs industry leading cloud-based backup and disaster recovery services. iland was recognized by Gartner as a Leader in the 2017 âMagic Quadrant for Disaster Recovery as a Serviceâ for the second time.** Additionally, iland has been ranked as a leader twice in Forrester Research Inc.âs 2014 and 2017 report âThe Forrester Waveâ¢: Disaster-Recovery-As-A-Service Providersâ.

