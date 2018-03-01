Empresas y finanzas
En ecodiario.es

33043

Statement from Herbalife CEO Rich Goudis

1/03/2018 - 11:35

- Business Wire

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) released the following statement today: âThe performance and resiliency of our Company is rooted in our purpose to make the world healthier and happier. For those who arenât familiar with us, or may misunderstand us, donât be afraid to get to know us,â said Herbalife CEO Rich Goudis.

About Herbalife

Herbalife is a global nutrition company that has been changing peopleÂ´s lives with great products since 1980.

Our weight-management, targeted nutrition, energy and sports and fitness and outer nutrition care products are available exclusively to and through dedicated Herbalife independent members in more than 90 countries. We are committed to fighting the worldwide problems of poor nutrition and obesity by offering high-quality products,Â one-on-one coaching with an Herbalife member and a community that inspires customers to live a healthy, active life.

We support the Herbalife Family Foundation (HFF) and its Casa Herbalife programs to help bring good nutrition to children in need. We also sponsor more than 190 world-class athletes, teams and events around the globe, including Cristiano Ronaldo, the LA Galaxy and champions in many other sports.

The Company has over 8,000 employees worldwide, and its shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HLF) with net sales of approximately $4.4 billion in 2017. To learn more, visit Herbalife.com or IAmHerbalife.com.

The Herbalife Investor Relations website at http://ir.herbalife.com contains a significant amount of financial and other information about the Company. The Company encourages investors to visit its website from time to time, as information is updated and new information is posted.

PUBLICIDAD

Contenido patrocinado

Otras noticias

El Flash del mercado

El flash: toda la última hora

La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa

¡Regístrese y pruébelo GRATIS!

Boletines

Todos los boletines
Prima de Riesgo
País Precio Puntos %
ESP 87,58 +1,21 +1,40%
FRA 27,38 +0,83 +3,11%
ITA 131,35 +1,01 +0,77%
GRE 385,28 +2,42 +0,63%
POR 131,95 +1,65 +1,27%

Ecotrader

Subidas y caídas en el más vistos:
  • BROCAL (+211 puestos)
    Sube del 318 al 107
  • IPC(+203 puestos)
    Sube del 504 al 301
  • SOC MIN CORONA-INV(+192 puestos)
    Sube del 334 al 142
  • USDJPY(+179 puestos)
    Sube del 415 al 236
  • Besalco(+178 puestos)
    Sube del 300 al 122

Evasión

Polémica venta del Waldorf Astoria

Polémica venta del Waldorf Astoria

Nuestros partners: ilSole - English version | Empresite: España - Colombia | Administradores y Ejecutivos | Ranking de Empresas

Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens