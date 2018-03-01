Statement from Herbalife CEO Rich Goudis

- Business Wire
Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) released the following statement today: âThe performance and resiliency of our Company is rooted in our purpose to make the world healthier and happier. For those who arenât familiar with us, or may misunderstand us, donât be afraid to get to know us,â said Herbalife CEO Rich Goudis.
About Herbalife
Herbalife is a global nutrition company that has been changing peopleÂ´s lives with great products since 1980.
Our weight-management, targeted nutrition, energy and sports and fitness and outer nutrition care products are available exclusively to and through dedicated Herbalife independent members in more than 90 countries. We are committed to fighting the worldwide problems of poor nutrition and obesity by offering high-quality products,Â one-on-one coaching with an Herbalife member and a community that inspires customers to live a healthy, active life.
We support the Herbalife Family Foundation (HFF) and its Casa Herbalife programs to help bring good nutrition to children in need. We also sponsor more than 190 world-class athletes, teams and events around the globe, including Cristiano Ronaldo, the LA Galaxy and champions in many other sports.
The Company has over 8,000 employees worldwide, and its shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HLF) with net sales of approximately $4.4 billion in 2017. To learn more, visit Herbalife.com or IAmHerbalife.com.
The Herbalife Investor Relations website at http://ir.herbalife.com contains a significant amount of financial and other information about the Company. The Company encourages investors to visit its website from time to time, as information is updated and new information is posted.
