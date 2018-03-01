330 43

TMD Security Establishes TMS ATM Software, Global Provider of ATM Management Solutions

1/03/2018 - 7:55

- Business Wire

TMD Security announced today it has established TMS ATM Software in partnership with S3 Technologies Ltd., an APAC based ATM management software company with a ten-year track record that includes multi-vendor ATM management and monitoring software solutions for all major brands of ATMs, cash deposit and recycling machines. TMS ATM Software has headquarters in the Netherlands, R&D in APAC and sales and support globally.

âThe ATM industry needs a more cost effective way to fully protect the ATM channel,â said Cees Heuker of Hoek, Founder, TMD Security and Co-Founder and CEO, TMS ATM Software. âSoftware is now the heartbeat of all that we do. Hardware alone is not enough anymore. It takes a combination of the best hardware and software to design security solutions that help ATM deployers cost effectively secure their ATMs. Our TMD Security credentials together with the proven expertise of TMS ATM Software mean that our customers and partners will get the best of both worlds. We are in a unique position to take ATM security to the next level. The industry also needs a more cost effective and efficient approach to ATM management â and now we have it with TMS ATM Software. With flexible software-as-a-service (SaaS) pricing customers can be confident that they only pay for what they need.â

TMS ATM Software protects against logical attacks involving malware or âblack boxâ devices that are used to jackpot the ATM. Security Management Software detects unauthorised software or hardware changes with Profile Management and blocks the use of non-approved USB mass storage devices, controls Windows access to the ATM and helps the bank to securely manage BIOS passwords with Access Management.

A âone-lookâ dashboard helps deployers see the status of all their ATMs, including security, and a mobile app helps to resolve issues fast while service personnel are on the move and reduces service call costs.

âTMD Security chose this partnership to build a new global software company because of our software excellence,â said Stanley Teo, Co-Founder, TMS ATM Software and CEO, S3 Technologies Ltd. âOur flexibility in customising and delivering specific solutions for our customers is based on more than a decade of ATM industry experience. Our software has helped customers in APAC to reduce their operational costs, improve ATM availability and deliver the best customer service, despite tight budgets and low network bandwidth challenges â no matter which ATM vendor they choose.â

TMD Securityâs combined hardware and software security portfolio not only includes Card Protection Kit (CPK) anti-skimming solutions but also Gas Defence Kit (GDK) and Note Staining Kit (NSK) that defend against gas and solid explosive attacks. New solutions to be introduced this year include TMD Lock, an intelligent and secure way to protect the top box and vault from logical and traditional physical attacks, whilst saving costs on key and password management.

TMD Security and TMS ATM Software will share insight into how to defend against the latest global ATM threats and how ATM Management and Monitoring can help improve operational efficiency at RBR Self-Service Banking Asia in Jakarta 21-22 March 2018.

Company profile

TMD Security and TMS ATM Software are headquartered in Europe, with R&D, sales and support in EMEA, APAC and Americas.

www.tmdsecurity.com; email: atmprotection@tmdsecurity.com

www.tmsatmsoftware.com; email: sales@tmsatmsoftware.com

