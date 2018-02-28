Wave of New Innovation in Product Launches at the Wearable Technology Show

- Business Wire
Leading the charge for future emerging connected technology, exhibitors at this yearâs Wearable Technology Show will be showcasing some of the hottest and most innovative new products and prototypes of the year.
100 exhibitors from more than 20 countries will be on the show floor to unveil their latest innovations in smart technology, many of which will never have been seen before in Europe. Toshiba, WiTGrip and Thrive Wearables will all be exclusively be launching new launches and there will be over 20 others including:
This yearâs Wearable Technology Show will also boast a diverse 200-strong speaker conference programme with contributions from some of the biggest names in wearables, digital health, AVR and IoT, including Microsoft, Samsung, HTC, Sky, Toshiba, NHS, Hugo Boss and Stella McCartney plus many more. The full conference programme can be viewed here: http://www.wearabletechnologyshow.net/conference
âAttendees are always drawn to the show by the expanse of new innovation we have on the ground to announce and demonstrate. This year, that will be no exception. There will be a vast range of new products on show from a wide cross section of industry sectors; health to business, and lifestyle to leisure, thereâll be something for everybody.â commented COO John Weir.
He added: âThe show is a great platform for brands big and small to exhibit the best that smart technology has to offer. From start ups to household names, we can expect some exciting products and prototypes to be here. Coupled with our speaker conference programme, delegates can expect to garner insight to some of the latest innovation and how thatâs shaping the technology of tomorrow.â
Organisers are expecting 5,000 attendees at the Wearable Technology Show next month, which takes place on 13-14 March at ExCeL London and is co-located with theÂ AVR 360 Show, IOT Connect and the Digital Health Technology Show, making it Europeâs biggest launch event for emerging connected technology.
