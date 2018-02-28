DXC Technology Unveils DXC Bionix? to Provide Automated IT Servicesat Scale

- Business Wire
DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), the worldâs leading independent, end-to-end IT services company, today unveiled DXC Bionixâ¢, a new digital-generation services delivery model that promises to provide a comprehensive approach to intelligent automation at the scale required by the worldâs top companies.
DXC Bionix leverages analytics and AI, lean processes and leading automation capabilities to produce greater insight, speed and efficiency across the companyâs global delivery ecosystem. DXC is leveraging DXC Bionix to respond to client demand for greater IT performance and the need to digitally transform traditional IT environments and processes.
For DXCâs global delivery operations, the performance gains from DXC Bionix have been impressive:
âTechnology innovation and intelligent automation are rapidly changing the IT services business, and clients want to maximize performance and business outcomes from technology investments,â said Stephen Hilton, executive vice president, Global Delivery, DXC Technology. âBy bringing smart industrial engineering into our delivery processes, we can work in a highly dynamic, repeatable and scalable way to deliver exceptional and transformative solutions to our clients.â
DXC Bionix uses real-time data collection and analysis to continuously measure and elevate performance. This helps the company, and ultimately its clients, make more informed decisions, eliminate waste, and produce more predictable results.
âWe are also empowering our workforce by investing in our people, driving a cultural shift and elevating skillsets to ensure that DXC has the right digital-generation talent to optimally meet current and future clientsâ needs,â Hilton noted. âFor DXC, our partners and clients, DXC Bionix enables us to work smarter, faster and more efficientlyâachieving new thresholds of quality and performance.â
Combining Analytics and AI, Lean Processes, and Intelligent Automation
DXC Bionix provides a complete, high-definition view of the IT services delivery operating environment to yield deeper learning and more useful information. The result is fewer business disruptions, reduced human error and operational risks and lower costs. And because it enables Straight Through Processing, DXC Bionix becomes a smart, fast, performance-driven and secure delivery engine that increases performance and agility across the enterprise.
There are three core elements of DXC Bionix:
âThe next decade will see the mass adoption of artificial intelligence, machine learning and robotics within IT services which will reduce the unit cost of implementation,â Hilton added. âHowever, it will bring complexity.
âThe competitive advantage of innovation will only be realized by companies that can simplify and manage this dynamic end-to-end at massive scale and as-a-service. DXC Bionix and its underlying platforms are how DXC will be at the forefront of this change, providing a competitive advantage for the company, our clients and partners.â
âA 70 percent reduction in backend incidents through predictive analytics is, from my stand point, amazing,â said Damian Bunyan, CIO, Uniper. âThis is backed up by a near 20 percent automation of the remaining workload. This feeds directly into your business case (which is important) and provides welcome stability to my business units. I dream of such predictive maintenance in my generation fleet!â
Platform DXC and Agile Process Automation
Underpinning DXC Bionix is Platform DXC, the companyâs digital-generation delivery platform that provides an important foundation for future services delivery â including applications, business process services, cloud, data analytics, security, and workplace and mobility solutions. Platform DXC allows DXC to quickly build and deliver partner-engineered, at-scale, repeatable offerings and solutions that help drive client digital transformations.
DXCâs recently announced Agile Process Automation (APA) is a new digital platform and a DXC Bionix enabled solution that combines cloud and robotic process automation (RPA) with embedded artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance a companyâs business processes.
"Most end-user organizations donÂ´t have a line item in their budgets for digital transformation, so DXC Bionix is welcome news because it will help DXC identify where cash can be freed up from existing IT operations and reapplied to fund its clientsÂ´ digital transformations," said Gard Little, vice president, Global Services Markets and Trends, IDC.
For more information on DXC Bionix, and to view a video featuring Steve Hilton, visit www.dxcbionix.com.
About DXC Technology
DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) is the worldâs leading independent, end-to-end IT services company, helping clients harness the power of innovation to thrive on change. Created by the merger of CSC and the Enterprise Services business of Hewlett Packard Enterprise, DXC Technology serves nearly 6,000 private and public sector clients across 70 countries. The companyâs technology independence, global talent and extensive partner network combine to deliver powerful next-generation IT services and solutions. DXC Technology is recognized among the best corporate citizens globally. For more information, visit www.dxc.technology.
