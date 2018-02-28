330 43

Visa´s Everywhere Initiative Calls on Global FinTechs to Participate in2018 Program

Visa (NYSE: V) today announced an expansion of Visaâs Everywhere Initiative (VEI) for 2018 with a more dynamic program, new participating countries, and an elevated level of support for participants. Visaâs Everywhere Initiative is a global innovation program that tasks start-ups to solve commerce challenges of tomorrow, further enhance their own product propositions and provide visionary solutions for Visaâs vast network of partners.

Visaâs Everywhere Initiative will begin 2018 with a broader approach that presents program participants with challenges unique to each region and propel digital commerce solutions. This yearâs program updates include:

Robust country lineup: The 2018 roster spans five continents, with the next two programs launching in the United States on March 19 and Russia on March 15. The lineup includes Visaâs Everywhere Initiatives in the following locations: North America: United States Asia-Pacific: Thailand*, Vietnam*, China Latin America: Mexico, Colombia, Peru, Chile, Brazil, Argentina Europe; Middle East: Russia*; additional Europe countries to be added Africa: Sub-Saharan Africa*

The 2018 roster spans five continents, with the next two programs launching in the United States on March 19 and Russia on March 15. The lineup includes Visaâs Everywhere Initiatives in the following locations: New participants: Visaâs Everywhere Initiative will usher in the next generation of innovators with the addition of three student-focused initiatives: in Europe, a partnership with Junior Achievement, student participation in the Russia 2018 VEI program, and with Northwestern Universityâs âMMMâ student program in the United States.

Visaâs Everywhere Initiative will usher in the next generation of innovators with the addition of three student-focused initiatives: in Europe, a partnership with Junior Achievement, student participation in the Russia 2018 VEI program, and with Northwestern Universityâs âMMMâ student program in the United States. Dynamic format: The program will expand beyond the traditional country competition format to offer more ways for startups to participate in Visaâs Everywhere Initiative, which may include immersion workshops at Visaâs global network of Innovation Centers, networking opportunities within Visaâs global partner network and expanded regional competitions.

The program will expand beyond the traditional country competition format to offer more ways for startups to participate in Visaâs Everywhere Initiative, which may include immersion workshops at Visaâs global network of Innovation Centers, networking opportunities within Visaâs global partner network and expanded regional competitions. Innovative briefs: To support the global trends shaping the FinTech category as outlined in VisaâsInnovations for a Cashless World: Consumer Desire and the Future of PaymentsÂ report, start-ups will answer briefs tackling the biggest challenges that face the commerce landscape today, both globally and regionally â for example, expanding access to digital payments in Latin America, conversational commerce solutions in North America, cross border travel for tourists in Asia, open banking solutions in Europe and more.

To support the global trends shaping the FinTech category as outlined in VisaâsInnovations for a Cashless World: Consumer Desire and the Future of PaymentsÂ report, start-ups will answer briefs tackling the biggest challenges that face the commerce landscape today, both globally and regionally â for example, expanding access to digital payments in Latin America, conversational commerce solutions in North America, cross border travel for tourists in Asia, open banking solutions in Europe and more. Bridge of support: To reward top participants, Visa may provide monetary prizes, access to Visaâs products and services via APIs on Visa Developer Platform, expert mentorship and support from Visa and exposure to key FinTech constituents across banking, merchant and government sectors.

âVisaâs Everywhere Initiative is in a unique position to help uncover, support and apply emerging technologies to todayâs biggest digital commerce challenges,â said Shiv Singh, senior vice president, Innovation and Strategic Partners at Visa. âNo longer confined by the geographical proximity to established innovation hubs, the brightest ideas are coming from all corners of the world and this continues to be a successful way for Visa and its partners to collaborate with some of the most promising start-ups.â

Since starting in 2015, Visaâs Everywhere Initiative has awarded over $1 million and mentorship to more than 130 finalists - from companies looking to push the boundaries of tomorrow to those looking to create quick, real-life payment implementations. One of these companies is LISNR, which won the US program in 2016, is exploring ways to transfer payments through sound with Visa and its partners in Asia-Pacific.

"VisaÂ´s Everywhere Initiative originally opened up the possibility of using sound to support payments and other financial services use cases,â said Rodney Williams, CEO of LISNR. âOver the past few years, weÂ´ve worked closely with Visa to validate this concept and weâre excited for a future where contactless payment activity may be supplemented by data-over-audio."

Visa also continues to work with previous winners such as IncreaseCard (Latin America), QPal (Middle East), EasyShare (Asia-Pacific), HopOn (Europe) and Losant (North America) that are pushing the boundaries of the commerce ecosystem.

For more information on the 2018 lineup for Visaâs Everywhere Initiative, how to get involved and participation terms, visit: https://usa.visa.com/visa-everywhere/everywhere-initiative.html

* denotes new country in 2018 for Visaâs Everywhere Initiative

About Visa Inc.

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) is the worldâs leader in digital payments. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, reliable and secure payment network - enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. Our advanced global processing network, VisaNet, provides secure and reliable payments around the world, and is capable of handling more than 65,000 transaction messages a second. The companyâs relentless focus on innovation is a catalyst for the rapid growth of connected commerce on any device, and a driving force behind the dream of a cashless future for everyone, everywhere. As the world moves from analog to digital, Visa is applying our brand, products, people, network and scale to reshape the future of commerce. For more information, visit usa.visa.com/about-visa.html, visacorporate.tumblr.com and @VisaNews.

