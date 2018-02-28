Visa´s Everywhere Initiative Calls on Global FinTechs to Participate in2018 Program

- Business Wire
Visa (NYSE: V) today announced an expansion of Visaâs Everywhere Initiative (VEI) for 2018 with a more dynamic program, new participating countries, and an elevated level of support for participants. Visaâs Everywhere Initiative is a global innovation program that tasks start-ups to solve commerce challenges of tomorrow, further enhance their own product propositions and provide visionary solutions for Visaâs vast network of partners.
Visaâs Everywhere Initiative will begin 2018 with a broader approach that presents program participants with challenges unique to each region and propel digital commerce solutions. This yearâs program updates include:
âVisaâs Everywhere Initiative is in a unique position to help uncover, support and apply emerging technologies to todayâs biggest digital commerce challenges,â said Shiv Singh, senior vice president, Innovation and Strategic Partners at Visa. âNo longer confined by the geographical proximity to established innovation hubs, the brightest ideas are coming from all corners of the world and this continues to be a successful way for Visa and its partners to collaborate with some of the most promising start-ups.â
Since starting in 2015, Visaâs Everywhere Initiative has awarded over $1 million and mentorship to more than 130 finalists - from companies looking to push the boundaries of tomorrow to those looking to create quick, real-life payment implementations. One of these companies is LISNR, which won the US program in 2016, is exploring ways to transfer payments through sound with Visa and its partners in Asia-Pacific.
"VisaÂ´s Everywhere Initiative originally opened up the possibility of using sound to support payments and other financial services use cases,â said Rodney Williams, CEO of LISNR. âOver the past few years, weÂ´ve worked closely with Visa to validate this concept and weâre excited for a future where contactless payment activity may be supplemented by data-over-audio."
Visa also continues to work with previous winners such as IncreaseCard (Latin America), QPal (Middle East), EasyShare (Asia-Pacific), HopOn (Europe) and Losant (North America) that are pushing the boundaries of the commerce ecosystem.
For more information on the 2018 lineup for Visaâs Everywhere Initiative, how to get involved and participation terms, visit: https://usa.visa.com/visa-everywhere/everywhere-initiative.html
About Visa Inc.
Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) is the worldâs leader in digital payments. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, reliable and secure payment network - enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. Our advanced global processing network, VisaNet, provides secure and reliable payments around the world, and is capable of handling more than 65,000 transaction messages a second. The companyâs relentless focus on innovation is a catalyst for the rapid growth of connected commerce on any device, and a driving force behind the dream of a cashless future for everyone, everywhere. As the world moves from analog to digital, Visa is applying our brand, products, people, network and scale to reshape the future of commerce. For more information, visit usa.visa.com/about-visa.html, visacorporate.tumblr.com and @VisaNews.
